FAIRFIELD — The city of Fairfield made it a clean sweep and Vacaville schools added two more home wins on a productive opening night of high school football for area teams.

Fairfield shook off its storied losing woes and rolled to a 49-0 win over Cordova before a happy home crowd at Shaefer Stadium. Tristen Smith had three touchdown passes and rushed for a fourth. Tre'von Moten rushed for two scores and Jaiden Lewis-Chandler took the opening kickoff and raced with it for a touchdown.

