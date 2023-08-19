Rodriguez's Jeffery Missouri, left, attempts to evade a tackle by Sacramento's Christopher Mabutas during the football game at Rodriguez High School in Fairfield, Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. (Aaron Rosenblatt/Daily Republic)
From left, Rodriguez's Keylen Highbaugh runs the ball down the field against Sacramento's Makaius Small and Orlando Eaton during the football game at Rodriguez High School in Fairfield, Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. (Aaron Rosenblatt/Daily Republic)
Rodriguez's Jeffery Missouri, left, attempts to evade a tackle by Sacramento's Christopher Mabutas during the football game at Rodriguez High School in Fairfield, Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. (Aaron Rosenblatt/Daily Republic)
Aaron Rosenblatt
Rodriguez's Dylan Burke passes the ball during the football game against Sacramento at Rodriguez High School in Fairfield, Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. (Aaron Rosenblatt/Daily Republic)
Aaron Rosenblatt
From left, Rodriguez's Keylen Highbaugh runs the ball down the field against Sacramento's Makaius Small and Orlando Eaton during the football game at Rodriguez High School in Fairfield, Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. (Aaron Rosenblatt/Daily Republic)
FAIRFIELD — The city of Fairfield made it a clean sweep and Vacaville schools added two more home wins on a productive opening night of high school football for area teams.
Fairfield shook off its storied losing woes and rolled to a 49-0 win over Cordova before a happy home crowd at Shaefer Stadium. Tristen Smith had three touchdown passes and rushed for a fourth. Tre'von Moten rushed for two scores and Jaiden Lewis-Chandler took the opening kickoff and raced with it for a touchdown.
"It's been a while," Fairfield head coach Alex Hubbard said. "It feels good. The guys played hard, they played tough and never quit."
Rodriguez rallied for a 43-33 win over visiting Sacramento. The Dragons led 20-0 after the first quarter, but the Mustangs scored six touchdowns in the final three quarters for the win.
Keylen Highbaugh had a 65-yard kickoff return and also caught a Dylan Burke pass for 21 yards. Burke had TD passes to Jermaine Missouri and Jeffrey Missouri as well, while Bentley Williams ran for an 8-yard score and Jeffrey Missouri delivered an 85-yard pick six for a score.
"When you get down like that, you really find out what kind of team you have," Rodriguez head coach Myles King said. "We were able to stay composed."
Vanden held off Cosumnes Oaks at George A. Gammon Field and secured a 22-20 victory. Marcellus Chandler and Brayden Chavez hauled in touchdown passes from new quarterback Kalani Mcleod. Jordan Jones also rushed for a score.
Armijo overpowered visiting East Union of Manteca 53-28. The Royals got a strong rushing night from Zach Cayeh and quarterback Willie Nickson delivered multiple touchdown passes.
Vacaville had the most lopsided win of the night, shutting out visiting Davis 43-0. Quarterback Brody Fortunati, returning after missing most of the 2022 season, threw four touchdown passes. Christian Diosdado also rushed for a pair of scores.
Will C. Wood was also winner, shaking off Dixon at home 19-8. The Rams scored first but the Wildcats got two TDs from Randy Chalmers. Mark Green and Elijah Laui also had scores.
The only team to take it on the chin was Vacaville Christian, a 52-0 loser to Redding Christian, according to MaxPreps.com.
More extensive coverage will be available in Sunday's print edition of the Daily Republic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.