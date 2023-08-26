Fairfield's Patrick Moten, right, picks up the ball after a fumble by Benicia's Owen Wittry during the football game at Fairfield High School, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. Moten returned the ball for a touchdown. (Aaron Rosenblatt/Daily Republic)
Fairfield's Tre’von Moten, right, attempts to evade a tackle by Benicia's Truedell Minnieweather, Jr., during the football game at Fairfield High School, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. (Aaron Rosenblatt/Daily Republic)
Fairfield's Tristen Smith looks to pass the ball during the football game against Benicia at Fairfield High School, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. (Aaron Rosenblatt/Daily Republic)
Fairfield's Patrick Moten celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the football game against Benicia at Fairfield High School, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. (Aaron Rosenblatt/Daily Republic)
FAIRFIELD — Yes, Fairfield High School football fans, the Falcons have a two-game winning streak.
Alex Hubbard's varsity football team scored eight touchdowns Friday night in a 53-12 win over visiting Benicia at Schaefer Stadium. It's the first time the Falcons have won two in a row since the 2015 season.
Coupled with last week's 49-0 victory at home over Cordova, it's the most points Fairfield has scored in a two-game stretch since 2009. That's when the current head coach was a stalwart receiver.
"We've got to keep it going," Hubbard said.
Armijo and Rodriguez both pitched shutouts on the road Friday to secure decisive wins. The Royals rolled to a 46-0 win at Florin and the Mustangs notched a 28-0 win at Stagg in Stockton. All three Fairfield schools are off to 2-0 starts.
Vanden played an East Bay powerhouse in Campolindo at Gammon Field and fell short 29-23 in double overtime.
Two Vacaville schools also improved to 2-0. Vacaville jumped all over visiting Sheldon 41-6 at Zunino Field. Will C. Wood trailed 32-21 with eight minutes to play in the game and came away with a 35-32 victory over visiting Sacramento, a Dragon team that just last week lost by 10 at Rodriguez.
Vacaville Christian's non-league struggles continue. The Falcons couldn't slow down Delta and lost 47-10. Rio Vista, meanwhile, lost its season opener at home 51-12 to Amador.
Fairfield quarterback Tristen Smith threw three touchdown passes and raced for another score. The Falcons looked like good things were ahead right from the start of the game when Patrick Moten picked up a Benicia fumble and raced 31 yards for a score on Benicia's first series.
"It's because of hard work and dedication," Hubbard said. "When they trust the process, these are the results."
Armijo got multiple touchdown passes from its quarterback Willie Nickson. The Royals also accumulated five rushing touchdowns. Zach Cayeh and Jalen White had two apiece.
"It's a very exciting start to the season, but we still have a lot of things we need to clean up," Armijo head coach Don Mosley said. "I thought we played well, but we really haven't played our best yet."
Bentley Williams had touchdown runs of 7 and 95 yards for Rodriguez. Jeffrey Missouri a reverse and raced 37 yards for a score and Dylan Burke had a touchdown pass to Andre Ardizzola.
Marsi Syess had an interception and Trevor Crommie made a number of tackles in the Rodriguez shutout.
"Our defense played lights out," Rodriguez head coach Myles King said. "We didn't get off to the hot start that I had hoped we would. But I think we did better than last week."
Kalani Mcleod threw multiple TD passes for Vanden. Jordan Jones also had a score but the Vikings came up short.
"That was a great high school football game," Vanden head coach Sean Murphy said. "It was definitely a character-builder for us."
Cristian Diosdado had 12 carries for 157 yards and two scores for Vacaville in its win. Quarterback Brody Fortunati threw a touchdown pass and also rushed for one.
With 1:34 left in the game at Will C. Wood, quarterback Kimani Dokes hit Elijah Lowry with a touchdown pass and a subsequent 2-point conversion for the win.
"That was a good team win," Wood head coach Jacob Wright said. "We gave up some plays we shouldn't have, but we played well."
More extensive coverage will be available in Sunday's print edition of the Daily Republic.
