Alex Hubbard and his Fairfield High School football team have one more run at the Monticello Empire League before realignment has the Falcons taking flight toward opponents in the Sacramento area and the foothills.
The MEL has been tough on Fairfield since joining the league in its current form for the 2018 season. But Hubbard, a former Falcons standout himself, hates to part ways with the familiar. Picking up a victory in that final league season would be just the right sendoff in his mind.
“I didn’t want to leave the MEL,” Hubbard said. “I think our programs have made a lot of progress and are on the way up. But I understand what they want to do. We want to play teams that fit our culture, size and campus, to give us a fighting chance. But I want people to say, ‘Why are you leaving the MEL now.’”
Fairfield didn’t score a touchdown in the MEL until the season finale in 2022. The Falcons nearly pulled off an upset of Armijo before the Royals rallied late for an 18-12 victory. The program has had one total victory since the 2018 season, a 28-26 triumph that year at Vallejo.
The 2022 season was Hubbard’s first in charge and he preached patience to his team, to the school and to the families of the players. This will be year No. 2 under his tutelage and hope is still high after close to 60 players have come out for the start of fall practice.
“They are ready to hit and look like they want to hit,” Hubbard said. “It’s very positive and very exciting right now. We’ve seen some improvement and gotten better a little bit at a time.”
Hubbard will turn to sophomore quarterback Tristen Smith to run his offense after a season leading the junior varsity team. Hubbard believes Smith throws a good ball and is “taking control of the huddle and making good decisions.”
Smith will work out of the shotgun with a pair of running backs behind him. Junior Tre’von Moten will be the lead. Moten is a powerful runner who is coming off injury last season and hopes to make an immediate impact in his return. He carried the ball 61 times in four games for 279 yards.
Junior Elijah Anaya and junior Jaiden Johnson will be among others following suit among the running backs.
The receiving corps features returning senior starter Josh Tucker, along with juniorDamauryon Runsey, junior Davian Johnson and junior Jaxson Hurd. Fairfield runs three receivers with two wide and one in the slot.
Tucker had 14 receptions for 226 yards and two touchdowns last season. He also had two interceptions on defense.
Holding the line steady will be junior tackles Dominic Perez and Aaron Falekaono, junior guard Cecil Ioane and senior guard Xavier Smith, along with senior center Omar Yousif.
“I like the way we look on offense right now,” Hubbard said. “We’re showing a lot more confidence and we are already ahead of where we were last year with the playbook.”
The defense offers up edge rushers like junior Patrick Moten, senior Xavier Smith, along with junior Davion Johnson and Michael Johnson. Playing inside on the front line are senior Aden Vig and Falekaono.
Fairfield goes with two linebackers and this year’s team is headed up by junior Marquis Wiggins and senior Jamonte McKinley. The secondary will come from junior Zach Gray, Tre’von Moten, Anaya, Jaiden Johnson and Hurd.
“My front six are a lot better,” Hubbard said. “They are going to have to put on a lot of pressure to keep us in the game. We’re excited because we have a lot of kids ready this year to scrimmage right now.”
The season gets underway on Friday, Aug. 18 with a 7:30 p.m. home game against Cordova.
