VALLEJO — Fourteen years ago, a Fairfield High School football team, led by star player Alex Hubbard IV, helped get the Falcons off to a 3-0 start.
Fourteen years later, Hubbard has a front-row seat for the Falcons 3-0 start.
The head coach saw his team accomplish that feat on Friday night at Corbus Field as Fairfield raced past host Vallejo 42-22 in the third non-league game of the campaign.
Asked why this team has been so cohesive, Hubbard said, “They trust each other. That’s the biggest thing. They show up for each other. They have each other’s back, and they listen to each other. They don’t point any fingers; they stay together and pick each other up.”
The Falcons had numerous individuals stand out on Friday, but the biggest one might have been senior Josh Tucker. The two-way player had three touchdowns – two receiving and another on a kickoff return for a touchdown. He also picked off Vallejo quarterback Jasier Smith three times. About the only thing that Tucker didn’t do was take tickets at the gate and run the snack bar grill at halftime.
“That was very impressive,” Hubbard said. “He’s been telling me that he can play free safety all year, and he did it.”
Tucker has been impressed with his team’s play during the 3-0 start. Not bad considering that the program had lost 37 straight games before winning the season opener this year.
“Last year, we were down a quarterback,” Tucker said. “We really only had a line. This year, we’ve just picked it up.”
Despite the final score, this game was close for a good portion of the first half.
Fairfield’s Tre’von Moten scored from 13 yards out with 3:15 left in the first quarter to give his team a 6-0 lead. Vallejo came right back on the ensuing possession as quarterback Jasier Smith had a 71-yard touchdown bomb to David Bernstine III. The Redhawks (1-1) also missed the conversion as the game deadlocked at 6-6.
The Falcons led 13-6 with 8:56 left in the second quarter on the 7-yard touchdown from Tristen Smith to Tucker. Vallejo grabbed its first lead at 14-13 with 5:28 left when Jasier Smith completed a deflected 4-yard touchdown pass to Sedrick Vaughn, and the Redhawks completed the two-point conversion.
Fairfield, however, might have turned the momentum around in its favor for good with two special teams touchdowns to end the first half. Tucker returned the ensuing kickoff 87 yards to the end zone, and then Nasir Miranda Johnson picked up a loose ball and returned it 56 yards to the end zone for a 27-14 lead with 3:12 left.
The Falcons then ended the half with a Tristen Smith to Tucker 13-yard touchdown with no time left on the clock for a 34-14 lead going into the locker room.
Vallejo made it interesting in the second half, cutting the lead to 34-22 at one point, but the Redhawks never got any closer.
Despite the final score, Hubbard thought his team could have played much crisper in the second half.
“I was yelling at them, and I was mad at them because we didn’t do that the last two weeks,” the coach said. “That was very uncharacteristic of our team, but we’ll fix it.”
