DRGraphics-Solano-Sports
By Glen Faison

FAIRFIELD — Alex Hubbard might have known it was going to be a good night when Jaiden Lewis-Chandler raced 80 yards with the opening kickoff for a touchdown.

Hubbard's Fairfield High School varsity football team never slowed down after that play and rolled to a 49-0 victory over Cordova of Rancho Cordova Friday night before a raucous Shaefer Stadium crowd. The victory snapped a 37-game losing streak that dates all the way back to a 28-26, season-opening win at Vallejo in 2018.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.