FAIRFIELD — Alex Hubbard might have known it was going to be a good night when Jaiden Lewis-Chandler raced 80 yards with the opening kickoff for a touchdown.
Hubbard's Fairfield High School varsity football team never slowed down after that play and rolled to a 49-0 victory over Cordova of Rancho Cordova Friday night before a raucous Shaefer Stadium crowd. The victory snapped a 37-game losing streak that dates all the way back to a 28-26, season-opening win at Vallejo in 2018.
Fairfield went 0-9 the rest of 2018, 0-9 in 2019, did not play in 2020 because of the Covid-19 pandemic, went 0-9 in 2021, and 0-10 in 2022. Now the streak is history and the Falcons will move on next week to a Friday night game at home against Benicia with the hope of building a winning streak.
"It's been a while," Hubbard said. "It feels really good. "We played hard, we played together and did not quit. We were able to put it all together."
It was an opening night to remember as all four city of Fairfield schools came up with victories. Two Vacaville schools also won at home. Vacaville Christian suffered a 52-0 loss at Redding Christian.
At Fairfield High, Tristen Smith made his first varsity start at quarterback and delivered. Smith was 7-of-8 passing for 114 yards and three touchdowns, and also rushed nine times for 51 yards and a score. Josh Tucker, Damauryon Runsey and Jamaal Williams all had TD receptions. Tre'von Moten rushed 10 times for 51 yards and two scores.
The defense secured a shutout. Moten had six solo tackles, Marquis Wiggins had five and Elijah Anaya collected four.
Armijo 53, East Union 28
Junior quarterback Willie Nickson continued his solid play from a strong sophomore season. Nickson threw four touchdown passes and rushed for another score as the Royals steamrolled the Manteca school at Brownlee Field.
Elijah Thompson and Camarri Hayes each caught a pair of Nickson passes for touchdowns. Running back Zach Cayeh also rushed for three scores.
"The whole team played a great game," Armijo head coach Don Mosley said. "We played very fast and very confident."
Armijo hits the road next Friday for a game at Florin.
Vanden 22, Cosumnes Oaks 20
The Vikings were challenged at George A. Gammon Field but were able to secure the victory. Cosumnes Oaks scored late in the fourth quarter to make it 22-20, but failed to tie the game on the two-point conversion attempt. The Vikings were then able to ice the remaining minutes on the clock.
New quarterback Kalani Mcleod stepped in and guided his team to victory with a pair of touchdown passes, one going to Marcellus Chandler and another to Brayden Chavez. Jordan Jones also rushed for an 8-yard TD.
"We were able to make the plays when we needed to," Vanden head coach Sean Murphy said, "but we still have a lot of work."
Vanden will be back home next Friday to take on Campolindo.
Vacaville 43, Davis 0
Brody Fortunati missed the bulk of the 2022 season with a hip injury. He returned to his starting role Friday night and shined.
Fortunati was a sizzling 23-of-28 passing for 321 yards and four touchdowns. Levi West hauled in two catches for scores, while Jemeir Buckner and Gavin Ankney had one apiece. Cristian Diosdado also rushed 12 times for 64 yards and two touchdowns. Diosdado and Isaak Bubak had two point conversion runs. Micah Navarro made three point-after kicks.
Noa Siaosi was involved in seven tackles, six of them assists. Koby Ortiz had a sack and Navarro intercepted a pass.
Vacaville will be home for Sheldon Friday night.
Will C. Wood 19, Dixon 8
VACAVILLE — Kimani Dokes delivered a pair of touchdown passes in his debut at quarterback for the Wildcats and Randy Chalmers added a rushing TD in the win over Dixon.
Dokes tossed a 13-yard scoring strike to Elijah Laui and a six-yarder to Mark Green. Chalmers score went for one yard. Haziel Bolivar also converted an extra point.
"You never know with a first game," Wood head coach Jacob Wright said. "You can always have a few hiccups or a little self doubt. But with the win, the kids are now buying into what we are trying to do."
Alfonzo Reed was involved in 12 tackles on defensive (7 solo, 5 assists). Kevin Butters had two sacks and Jamir Collins added one.
Wood will be home Friday to take on Sacramento, a 43-33 loser to Rodriguez.
