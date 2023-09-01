DIXON — Armijo High School's varsity football team scored six touchdowns in a 42-7 win at Dixon as the Royals kept their perfect record intact and moved to 3-0 on the young season.

The final score didn't tell the whole story, however. Armijo played Dixon to a 7-7 tie in the first half. The Royals hurt themselves with an abundance of penalties, turnovers and dropped passes. But it all changed in the second half when Don Mosley's team was able to score 21 points in the third quarter and another 14 in the fourth to blow the game open.

