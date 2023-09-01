DIXON — Armijo High School's varsity football team scored six touchdowns in a 42-7 win at Dixon as the Royals kept their perfect record intact and moved to 3-0 on the young season.
The final score didn't tell the whole story, however. Armijo played Dixon to a 7-7 tie in the first half. The Royals hurt themselves with an abundance of penalties, turnovers and dropped passes. But it all changed in the second half when Don Mosley's team was able to score 21 points in the third quarter and another 14 in the fourth to blow the game open.
"I didn't have to say anything," Armijo head coach Don Mosley said about halftime. "We persevered and remained calm. We were good. Dixon played some tough football against us in that first half. But we feel we are one of the best conditioned teams out there. We put in the work during the offseason."
Armijo hasn't had a three game winning streak since the 2008 season when they beat Hogan, Benicia and Florin in week two, three and four. The 2023 team will try to make it four wins in a row next Friday when they head to Manteca to take on Sierra.
Quarterback Willie Nickson finished 17-of-33 for 247 yards and had four touchdown passes. Hill had six catches for 102 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Zack Tayeh did the bulk of the running up and down the field. He carried the ball 28 times and rushed for 240 yards. Jalen White also went for 66 yards on 11 carries.
Armijio took its first offensive position and went right down the field for a touchdown, a drive ending in a 6-yard touchdown pass between Nickson and Jeremiah Hill.
But that was it for the first half.
"We just came out with a better energy after halftime," Nickson said. "We opened the game flat but we came out loose in the second half. We started clicking and the defense started to make some big stops."
In a stretch of seven minutes in the third quarter, Armijo scored three times. Nickson had a 17-yard touchdown pass to Hill. On the next possession, Nickson found Jordan Brown in the end zone for a 28-yard scoring strike.
Dixon fumbled the ensuing kickoff and Armijo was back at it again. Five plays into the drive, Nickson connected in the corner of the end zone for an 18-yard TD to Elijah Thompson and it was 28-7 Armijo.
Jayden Butcher had the defensive play on the night in the fourth quarter when he intercepted a pass and raced 24 yards for a "pick six." Jalen White later scored on a 2-yard touchdown run.
Andres Orozco converted six extra point kicks.
Other Armijo defenders also stepped up. Hill had a pass interception. Daily Sparks and Jericho Johnson had tackles for losses. Butcher recovered a fumble and Nathan Brandon also had another tackle for loss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.