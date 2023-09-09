Dela Torre fires 34 as Rodriguez girls golf earns win against Fairfield Daily Republic Sep 9, 2023 9 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email By Glen Faison Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FAIRFIELD — Darla Dela Torre fired a 2-under-par 34 Thursday as the Rodriguez High School girls golf team posted a team score of 200 in a match against Fairfield at Rancho Solano.Angelina Santiago shot a 1-over 37. Coco Trotter (40), Jody Castillo (43) and Noelle Concepcion (46) finished out the top five for the Lady Mustangs.Rodriguez is now 3-0 in Monticello Empire League matches. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags B6 091023 Sports Weapons Golf Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now 'So arrogant it's amazing': Solano County ranchers decry tech billionaires' land grab Flannery to reach out with glimpse of project vision Solano supervisor among thousands stuck at Burning Man 4th annual Greek Food Festival returns in September The Week Ahead: Dock of the Bay Festival in Vallejo Local Events Latest e-Edition Daily Republic To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
