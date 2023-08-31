FAIRFIELD —Five area teams have opened the season with 2-0 records, bringing on an early burst of excitement in particular to the fan bases of three Fairfield schools.
Armijo, Fairfield and Rodriguez are all undefeated heading into Friday night’s games. Armijo heads to Dixon, Fairfield will be at Vallejo and Rodriguez travels to Christian Brothers in Sacramento. All three hope to build on the early success.
Vacaville and Will C. Wood are also unbeaten after two games. Vacaville faces a stiff test in Santa Rosa against a strong Cardinal Newman program. Wood heads to Stockton to take on Chavez.
Vanden has been tested twice by tough foes and sits at 1-1 in games separated by only eight points.. The Vikings head to Folsom to take on Vista del Lago this week.
Rio Vista and Vacaville Christian are still looking for their first wins. Rio Vista has Gustine at home Friday, while Vacaville Christian will have another tough challenge with a game at Woodland Christian Saturday night.
Here’s a capsuled look at each game:
Armijo (2-0) at Dixon (0-2)
Game Time: 7 p.m.
Sizing up Armijo: The Royals scored nine touchdowns last week in a 64-0 win at Florin. QB Willie Nickson threw for 164 yards and three touchdowns (U-gene Jackson, Elijah Thompson, Jeremiah Hill). Armijo rushed for 256 yards with two touchdowns from Zack Tayeh and Ryan Lee, and one apiece from Jalen White and Nickson. Lee had eight tackles on defense and Jericho Johnson had three tackles for losses.
Sizing up Dixon: The Rams are coming off back-to-back losses to Winters (20-12) and Will C. Wood (19-8) to open the season. There is still talent there from Dixon’s outstanding 2022 season when the Rams went 10-3 overall, 4-1 in the Golden Empire League and made a strong postseason run before falling 49-34 to Sonora in the Division V semifinals.
Fairfield (2-0) at Vallejo (1-0)
Game Time: 7 p.m.
Sizing up Fairfield: The Falcons scored seven touchdowns last week in a 53-18 win over Benicia. That’s 102 points in two games, the most by a Fairfield team since 2009. QB Tristen Smith threw for 198 yards and three touchdowns. (Josh Tucker 2, Damauryon Rumsey 1). Smith, Tre’von Moten and Elijay Anaya had touchdown runs. Moten rushed for 54 yards and Tucker had three catches for 120 yards. Zach Gray led the team with six tackles and Davion Johnson had two tackles for loss.
Sizing up Vallejo: The Red Hawks opened the season last week with a 40-29 win over Center High School of Antelope. QB Jasier Smith had a dominating performance, completing 21-of-28 passes for 256 yards and four touchdowns. DeShawn Prack rushed for 96 yards and Sedrick Vaughn caught six passes for 146 yards and a touchdown. Vernus Ragsdale led Vallejo on defense with six tackles.
Rodriguez (2-0) at Christian Brothers (1-1)
Game Time: 7 p.m.
Sizing up Rodriguez: The Mustangs followed up a 43-33 win over Sacramento in its opener with a 28-0 win over Stagg of Stockton last week. Bentley Williams rushed 20 times for 149 yards and two touchdowns. Jeffrey Missouri had only two rushes but went for 76 yards and a score. Quarterback Dylan Burke had one touchdown pass and threw for 98 yards. Trevor Crommie led Rodriguez with eight tackles, Mekhi Johnson had three tackles for loss and the Mustangs had five sacks as a team.
Sizing up Christian Brothers: The Falcons were edged out last week by Pleasant Grove of Elk Grove 36-35. Ezekiel Castex was the workhorse for Christian Brothers with 21 carries for 263 yards and four touchdowns. His longest run went for 75 yards. Josiah Campbell led the team with nine tackles and Weston Green made an interception. CBS opened the season with a 26-6 win over Reno (Nevada).
Vanden (1-1) at Vista del Lago (1-1)
Sizing up Vanden: The Vikings have opened with a pair of tight games. Vanden lost last week 29-23 in double overtime to East Bay power Campolindo of Moraga, one week after beating Cosumnes Oaks 22-20. Rafael Ortiz Velez had a field goal last week for the Vikings, Jaishon East intercepted a pass and raced for a score, Jordan Jones ran 24 yards for a touchdown and quarterback Kalani Mcleod completed an 18-yard touchdown pass to Marcellus Chandler.
Sizing up Vista del Lago: The Eagles ran roughshod on Ponderosa to a 42-0 victory, one week after losing to Sac-Joaquin Section power Manteca 42-35. Xavier Bryan had 27 carries last week for 162 yards and three touchdowns. On defense, Max Vota and Troy Kaestner had six tackles apiece. Will Anderson and Matt Long intercepted passes.
Vacaville (2-0) at Cardinal Newman (1-0)
Game Time: 7 p.m.
Sizing up Vacaville: The Bulldogs pounded Sheldon at home 41-6, one week after opening the season with a 43-0 win over Davis. Cristian Diosdado rushed 13 times for 161 yards and two touchdowns. Brody Fortunati had a touchdown pass to Gavin Ankey. Koby Ortiz intercepted a pass and raced for a touchdown. Noa Siaosi picked up a fumble and also ran with it for a touchdown. Massimo Menicou had a hand in 13 tackles for Vacaville, five of them were for loss.
Sizing up Cardinal Newman: The Santa Rosa power opened the season with a 27-13 win over Casa Grande of Petaluma. Running back Zachary Homan had 20 carries for 127 yards and three touchdowns. Logan Rodriguez led the team with 10 tackles. Cardinal Newman was credited with 8.5 team sacks.
Wood (2-0) at Chavez (1-1)
Game Time: 7 p.m.
Sizing up Wood: The Wildcats held off Sacramento High 35-32 last week, one week after beating Dixon 19-8. QB Kimani Dokes threw for 252 yards and three touchdowns (Elijah Laui, Diego Madriz and Lacorey Collins). Laui finished with five catches for 90 yards. Zephaniah Sitaietasi and Randy Chalmers had six tackles apiece to lead the defense. David Delrio and Alfonzo Reed pulled down interceptions.
Sizing up Chavez: The Titans of Stockton have had the worst of times and the best times. Chavez opened the season with a 39-0 loss to Tokay of Lodi. Last week, Chavez delivered a 35-8 win over Kennedy of Sacramento. The Titans are hoping to improve on last year’s 2-8 season.
Gustine (0-2) at Rio Vista (0-1)
Game Time: 7 p.m.
Sizing up Gustine: The Reds opened the season with a 41-18 loss to Summerville in the opener before hitting the road for Merced and a 54-14 loss to Stone Ridge Christian. Gustine is hoping to improve on last season’s 4-7 record.
Sizing up Rio Vista: The Rams lost their opener 51-12 to Amador last week. Quarterback Matthew Bodle threw for 71 yards and a touchdown, and also led the team with 11 tackles from his linebacker position. Daniel Diaz rushed for 55 yards and a touchdown. Nathan Frisbie picked up a sack on defense.
Vacaville Christian (0-2) at Woodland Christian (2-0)
Game Time: Saturday, 7 p.m.
Sizing up VCS: The Falcons lost their home opener 47-10 last week to Delta, just a week after a 52-0 loss to Redding Christian in the season debut on the road. Aiden Stevens rushed for 56 yards last week for Vacaville Christian. Kobe Powell continues to be a tackling force at linebacker with nine total to lead his team. D.J. Seymour intercepted a pass.
Sizing up Woodland Christian: The Cardinals struck gold in Placerville with a 49-21 win over El Dorado, one week after holding off Bradshaw Christian 15-14. QB Gabe Sanchez threw for 274 yards and touchdown passes to Noah Hinkle and Devin Herrera. Both receivers had over 100 yards. There were five rushing touchdowns among four running backs.
