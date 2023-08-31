FAIRFIELD —Five area teams have opened the season with 2-0 records, bringing on an early burst of excitement in particular to the fan bases of three Fairfield schools.

Armijo, Fairfield and Rodriguez are all undefeated heading into Friday night’s games. Armijo heads to Dixon, Fairfield will be at Vallejo and Rodriguez travels to Christian Brothers in Sacramento. All three hope to build on the early success.

