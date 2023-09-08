FAIRFIELD — Sean Murphy knew his Vanden High School varsity football team could suffer some growing pains in the non-league season, especially coming off two of the best seasons in school history.
The Vikings are 1-2 thus far. The preseason has featured a 22-20 win over Cosumnes Oaks, a 29-23 loss in double overtime to Campolino and, last week, a 28-24 loss at Vista del Lago in Folsom.
But all is not lost. Murphy points to some previous Vanden teams in recent memory that have struggled before league and still finished strong and made their presence known in the Sac-Joaquin Section postseason.
"It's definitely been a challenging schedule," Murphy said. "We knew it would be. We're a young team and it is something we're working through. I think we're progressing every week and getting better."
Another challenge awaits Friday night in Oakley when the Vikings take on Freedom in a 7 p.m. The following week the Vikings go to American Canyon before enjoying a bye in preparation for the Monticello Empire League season.
"It's not like we chose these teams to play," Murphy said. "They were the ones available. But I think it will prepare us better for league, because I think league is going to be tough this year. It could also put us in a better position with power rankings. Several years ago we went into the playoffs with a record that wasn't to our liking and we did well."
Vanden is currently the 34th best team in the Sac-Joaquin Section, according to rankings by MaxPreps.com. The Vikings are the considered the fifth best team in Division III.
Junior quarterback Kalani Mcleod is 44-for-62 for 502 yards. He has three touchdown passes and two interceptions in his first year leading the offense. Senior Jordan Jones is the top rusher with 24 carries for 102 yards and a touchdown. Mcleod's top receiving targets are Jones (11 catches for 121 yards), Marcellus Chandler (10 catches for 212 yards and two touchdowns), and senior Brayden Chavez (12 catches for 81 yards and one touchdown).
"I think we're making better decisions and executing better," Murphy said of the offense. "We've made our mistakes and turned the ball over. If we continue to get better I think we can be potent."
Junior Keitaro Davis leads the defense with three solo tackles and nine assists. Junior Chris Clark also has eight solo tackles, two assists, and two tackles for losses.
"Defensively, we are young and we haven't been able to put a solid four quarters together yet," Murphy said. "I think it's more about having to learn how to finish games. That's hurt us, but this is a different group of guys and a different journey."
Murphy expects his secondary to be tested against Freedom. The Falcons, with junior quarterback Myles Hunt, like to put the ball in the air a lot.
"As we've seen it so far, they have thrown the ball 95 percent of the time," Murphy said. "They are a huge school that has some playmakers."
But the Vikings do, too. It's a football program that won a state championship in 2021 and was a Northern California finalists in 2022.
The odds favor Vanden righting the ship and getting in the playoff hunt come November.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.