Sean Murphy, Vanden football coach

Vanden High School head football coach Sean Murphy, left, likes the progress his football team is making despite its 1-2 start in the preseason. Aaron Rosenblatt/Daily Republic file

 Aaron Rosenblatt

FAIRFIELD — Sean Murphy knew his Vanden High School varsity football team could suffer some growing pains in the non-league season, especially coming off two of the best seasons in school history.

The Vikings are 1-2 thus far. The preseason has featured a 22-20 win over Cosumnes Oaks, a 29-23 loss in double overtime to Campolino and, last week, a 28-24 loss at Vista del Lago in Folsom.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.