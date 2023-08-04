DRGraphics-Solano-Sports
By Glen Faison

FAIRFIELD — The recruitment list has been whittled down to a final four for Armijo High School's powerful senior defensive lineman Jericho Johnson.

Johnson announced Thursday that his finalists are Oregon, Washington, USC and Utah. The 6-foot-4, 300-pound standout had garnered 20 scholarship offers from some of the nation's top Division I programs.

