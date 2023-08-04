FAIRFIELD — The recruitment list has been whittled down to a final four for Armijo High School's powerful senior defensive lineman Jericho Johnson.
Johnson announced Thursday that his finalists are Oregon, Washington, USC and Utah. The 6-foot-4, 300-pound standout had garnered 20 scholarship offers from some of the nation's top Division I programs.
"It's just starting to get close to the beginning of the season," Johnson said Thursday of his decision. "I just felt it was better to not have 20 schools in contact with me throughout the season. These four schools recruited me the hardest."
All four are members of the Pac-12 Conference this season. USC is about to head to the Big 10. There's no telling where Oregon, Washington and Utah will be in the ever-changing landscape of college football. But Johnson knows he wants to be a part of one of them.
Johnson had 36 tackles, nine sacks and two fumble recoveries during his junior season. He has been named to the Daily Republic’s All-Region team and all-Monticello Empire League the last two seasons.
The offer list included Washington, Georgia, Miami, Oregon, Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Auburn, California, Colorado, Georgia Tech, Louisiana Tech, Michigan, Nevada, Oregon State, San Jose State, USC, Utah, Washington State, Wisconsin and UCLA. Earlier this summer, the 247 Sports recruiting website listed his interest in Washington, Georgia, Miami and Oregon as “warm,” while the others were “cool.”
He still plans to make a commitment once the 2023 season is over. In the meantime, he is also bringing a lot of national attention to the local community. Many head coaches and recruiting assists have visiting the Armijo campus this offseason.
“I’m proud of him,” Armijo head coach Don Mosley said earlier this summer. “His hard work continues to pay off. He is reaping the fruits of his labor.”
Johnson was named he best player in the Sac-Joaquin Section by MaxPreps.com in an article about the top 20 in the Class of 2024. The online publication also had Johnson as the 13th best player in the state and No. 109 in the nation.
"I'm really excited to be back in fall camp," Johnson said. "I'm ready to go play and dominate. By the time the season starts, I'll be in my best shape."
In other news, Vacaville edge rusher Noa Siaosi recently announced via Twitter that he has committed to San Jose State. The 6-foot-3, 230-pound senior checked in at No. 18 on the MaxPreps.com list of top players in the section.
The Bulldog had a hand in 34 tackles to go with four sacks and four fumble recoveries as a junior. He also picked up a couple of those and found the end zone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.