FAIRFIELD — The high school varsity football teams at Armijo and Rodriguez pitched shutouts on the road Friday to secure decisive wins.
The Royals routed Florin 64-0 on its home field and the Mustangs notched a 28-0 win at Stagg in Stockton. Both teams are off to 2-0 starts.
Vanden played an East Bay powerhouse in Campolindo at Gammon Field and fell just short, 29-23 in double overtime. The Vikings are now 1-1.
Two Vacaville schools also improved to 2-0. Vacaville jumped all over visiting Sheldon 41-6 at Tom Zunino Stadium. Will C. Wood trailed 32-21 with eight minutes to play in its game and came away with a 35-32 victory over visiting Sacramento, a Dragon team that just last week lost by 10 at Rodriguez.
Vacaville Christian's non-league struggles continue. The Falcons couldn't slow down Delta and lost 47-10. Rio Vista, meanwhile, lost its season opener at home 51-12 to Amador.
Armijo 64, Florin 0
Armijo got multiple touchdown passes from its quarterback Willie Nickson. The Royals also accumulated five rushing touchdowns. Zach Tayeh and Jalen White had two apiece. Ryan Lee also scored one.
"It's a very exciting start to the season, but we still have a lot of things we need to clean up," Armijo head coach Don Mosley said. "I thought we played well, but we really haven't played our best yet."
A week ago, Armijo notched a 53-26 win over East Union of Manteca. That's 117 points in two weeks for the Royals. The defense also stepped up to hold Florin scoreless.
Armijo will see what it can do next week with a road game up Interstate 80 at Dixon.
Rodriguez 28, Stagg 0
Bentley Williams had touchdown runs of 10 and 95 yards for Rodriguez. Jeffrey Missouri a reverse and raced 37 yards for a score and Dylan Burke had a 20-yard touchdown pass to Andre Ardizzola.
After a scoreless first quarter, the Mustangs scored twice in the second and added single scores in the third and the fourth.
Marsi Syess had an interception and Trevor Crommie made a number of tackles in the Rodriguez shutout. Moses Moore recorded a sack and Isaiah Angulo forced a fumble.
"Our defense played lights out," Rodriguez head coach Myles King said. "We didn't get off to the hot start that I had hoped we would. But I think we did better than last week."
Rodriguez plays at Christian Brothers in Sacramento Friday night.
Campolino 29, Vanden 23, 2-OT
Kalani Mcleod threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Marcellus Chandler in overtime, but the extra point snapped sailed over the holder's head. Campolindo scored in the second overtime for the win, though Vanden's Tyler Mendoza blocked an extra point.
Rafael Ortiz Velez hit a 23-yard field goal for the Vikings. Jaishon East pulled in an interception and raced for a touchdown. Jordan Jones also had a 24-yard touchdown run.
"That was a great high school football game," Vanden head coach Sean Murphy said. "It was definitely a character-builder for us."
Vanden heads to Folsom Friday to take on Vista del Lago.
Vacaville 41, Sheldon 6
Cristian Diosdado had 12 carries for 157 yards and two scores for Vacaville in its win. Quarterback Brody Fortunati threw a touchdown pass and also rushed for one.
Vacaville went up 21-0 in the first quarter. Diosdado had a 2-yard touchdown run, Noa Siaosi raced 21 yards with a fumble for a "scoop and score" and Koby Ortiz intercepted a pass and went 30 yards for a "pick six."
Fortunati connected with Gavin Ankey on a 21-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter. Fotunati also had a two-yard TD run and Vacaville was up 34-0 at halftime. Diosdado broke away for a 65-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. Micah Navarro converted 5-of-6 extra point attempts.
Vacaville has a big non-league matchup Friday night in Santa Rosa against Cardinal Newman.
Wood 35, Sacramento 32
With 1:34 left in the game at Will C. Wood, quarterback Kimani Dokes hit Elijah Laui with a touchdown pass and a subsequent 2-point conversion for the win.
"That was a good team win," Wood head coach Jacob Wright said. "We gave up some plays we shouldn't have, but we played well."
Wood jumped out to a 7-0 lead when Dokes connected with Diego Madriz for a touchdown. Colby Ford also rushed for a touchdown. Jamir Collins had a 1-yard touchdown run and Dokes had a TD pass to Lacorey Collins.
Zephaniah Sitaietasi and Randy Chalmers led the Wildcats with six tackles apiece. Sitaietasi and Jamir Collins had sacks. David Delrio and Alfonzo Reed intercepted passes. Haziel Boliver hit some extra points.
Wood heads to Stockton next Friday to take on Chavez.
