By Glen Faison

FAIRFIELD — Armijo is the last of the unbeaten among high school varsity football teams in the area.

The Royals notched a 35-30 win over Sierra on Friday night in Manteca. Armijo is now 4-0. It's the best start to a season since the then-Indians opened the 2004 season 5-0 en route to an 8-2 record.

