FAIRFIELD — Armijo is the last of the unbeaten among high school varsity football teams in the area.
The Royals notched a 35-30 win over Sierra on Friday night in Manteca. Armijo is now 4-0. It's the best start to a season since the then-Indians opened the 2004 season 5-0 en route to an 8-2 record.
"We played a tough, formidable opponent," Armijo head coach Don Mosley said. "We proved we could go up against them for four quarters. We're excited to be off to a 4-0 start."
The varsity football teams for Fairfield and Will C. Wood lost for the first time this season. Fairfield was edged out 27-26 at Davis. Wood was handed a big loss of 53-14 in Brentwood to Liberty. Both of those schools are 3-1.
Vanden upped its record to 2-2 with a 45-20 win at Freedom.
Armijo 35, Sierra 30
Armijo quarterback Willie Nickson had four touchdown passes, while Elijah Thompson and Jeremiah Hill made some big defensive plays down the stretch for the win. Nickson threw an 80-yard touchdown pass to U-gene Jackson, a 49-yard scoring strike to Evan Wortham, a 30-yard TD pass to Elijah Thompson and another 44-yard scoring strike to Wortham. Camarri Hayes also threw a 12-yard touchdown pass.
Thompson delivered a key interception late in the game. Hill stripped a ball loose for a fumble recovery that helped keep the Timberwolves in check and earn the Royals the victory.
The Royals will try and keep the streak alive when they return to Brownlee Field for a 7 p.m. game against Natomas Thursday night.
Davis 27, Fairfield 26
Thomas Albeck booted a 48-yard field goal with 47 seconds left for Davis to snap Fairfield's unbeaten streak. Fairfield was intercepted with 1:28 to play to set up the field goal. The Falcons tried to muster a game-winning drive in the final seconds but a fumble ended the game.
"I'm so mad we lost," Fairfield head coach Alex Hubbard said. "We fought hard but made some mistakes and they were able to capitalize on them."
Fairfield quarterback Tristem Smith threw for 179 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Tre'von Moten rushed for 101 yards and a pair of scores. Josh Tucker hauled in five Smith passes for 140 yards and a touchdown. Jayden Lewis-Chandler also had a touchdown reception.
Moten led the Fairfield defense with 14 solo tackles. Michael Johnson had a sack.
Fairfield has a Thursday-night game at home against Oakmont. The varsity game is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m.
A 4-1 preseason for the Falcons would be the best performance since the 2009 team went 5-0. That team went 10-3 overall.
Liberty 53, Wood 14
Kimani Dokes had a touchdown pass for Will C. Wood to Diego Madriz. Derek Lewis threw a touchdown pass to Elijah Laui. Haziel Bolivar converted both extra-point attempts.
But Liberty was a tough challenge for the Wildcats.
"We just gave up way too many big plays," Wood head coach Jacob Wright said. "That team has some juice. They were very good. Some people thought we played up too high but I didn't want to wait until the end of the season to see where we are. Liberty is a good program with some big and fast kids."
Jamir Collins helped the Wood defense with an interception.
Wood is scheduled to have a Friday game at home against Maria Carillo of Santa Rosa beginning at 7:30 p.m.
Vanden 45, Freedom 20
Quarterback Kalani Mcleod threw three touchdown passes and raced to an 8-yard touchdown run of his own. Mcleod had a 25-yard touchdown pass to Logan Bailey, a six-yard TD strike to Brayden Chavez and a 17-yard scoring toss to Isaiah Lacy. Jordan Jones had 4-yard touchdown run and a 6-yard TD run. Rafael Ortiz Velez was perfect on his extra points and he also hit a 22-yard field goal.
Vanden got up 28-6 at halftime and continued to deliver the points.
"We're getting better," Vanden head coach Sean Murphy said. "We still haven't put a full quarter together. For us to be a good football team we have to be consistent and we're not there yet."
Vanden will be back at American Canyon Friday night for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
Among the area Sierra Delta League teams, Vacaville Christian (0-4) couldn't slow St. Patrick-St. Vincent and lost 70-0. Rio Vista (1-2) couldn't slow down Winters and lost 49-6.
