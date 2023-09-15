Andreas Garcia, Armijo football

Armijo's Andreas Garcia, center, is tackled by Natomas' Antonio Contreras, Jr., left, and Paul Lanier IV, right, after recovering a fumble during the football game at Armijo High School in Fairfield, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. (Aaron Rosenblatt/Daily Republic)

 Aaron Rosenblatt

FAIRFIELD — "I've been here for four years and I've never been 5-0," Armijo High School's standout defensive tackle Jericho Johnson proclaimed after he and the Royals completed the perfect non-league season with a 24-7 win over Natomas Thursday night at Brownlee Field.

It's the best start for an Armijo football team since the then-Indians opened the 2004 season 5-0 en route to an 8-2 overall record. There were some struggles against the Nighthawks, especially without starting quarterback Willie Nickson, but the Royals have a week to prepare for the start of the Monticello Empire League season and see what impact their amazing start will have.

