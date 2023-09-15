Armijo's Andreas Garcia, center, is tackled by Natomas' Antonio Contreras, Jr., left, and Paul Lanier IV, right, after recovering a fumble during the football game at Armijo High School in Fairfield, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. (Aaron Rosenblatt/Daily Republic)
FAIRFIELD — "I've been here for four years and I've never been 5-0," Armijo High School's standout defensive tackle Jericho Johnson proclaimed after he and the Royals completed the perfect non-league season with a 24-7 win over Natomas Thursday night at Brownlee Field.
It's the best start for an Armijo football team since the then-Indians opened the 2004 season 5-0 en route to an 8-2 overall record. There were some struggles against the Nighthawks, especially without starting quarterback Willie Nickson, but the Royals have a week to prepare for the start of the Monticello Empire League season and see what impact their amazing start will have.
"We're here," Johnson said. "We'll go into the bye week and fix some things. It was tough. We knew we were going to have to pick some things up, but we came together as a unit and we are 5-0."
Head coach Don Mosley felt like he saw some action himself and got a bit emotional about his team's incredible start.
"It wasn't pretty, but we are here," Mosley said. "I feel like I played the game. We didn't play up to our standards and what we are capable of. We played down to the level of our opponent. But there is a lot that goes into this, the practice, the studies, everything that is put into doing this. Everybody at our school has played a role in this."
Jeremiah Hill got the Royals on the scoreboard first with a play on special teams. Natomas snapped the ball over the punter's head, he scramble deep into his own territory to get off the kick. Hill grabbed the short punt on a full sprint and raced 35 yards down the sideline for a touchdown.
Natomas helped out Armijo two series later with another two points when the snap sailed over the punter's head and rolled out of the end zone to make it 10-0 to start the second quarter. The Royals scored a third time in the first half when Andreas Garcia took his only carry of the game and went 43 yards for a touchdown run and led 17-0 at halftime.
Armijo's final score came with three minutes left in the game. Backup quarterback Camarri Hayes got his chance to shine by racing 3 yards for a score. Hayes also passed for a 2-point conversion to Elijah Thompson in the game, and kicker Andres Orozco converted two point-after kicks.
Nickson injured his knee the previous week in Manteca, in a 35-30 win over Sierra. But he'll have two weeks to mend and be ready for MEL. Nickson has thrown for nearly 1,000 yards in the first four games.
Zach Tayeh was the offensive workforce for Armijo and finished with 21 carries for 119 yards. Otherwise, the team has 44 other yards rushing and 57 passing.
The defense spent the bulk of the game chasing the speedy Michael Hendricks and Darius Hemmingway of Natomas in the backfield. Hemmingway got held in check but Hendricks finished with 112 yards. However, Hemmingway had the Natomas touchdown when he completed an eight-yard scoring strike to Za'vion Owens in the third quarter.
Armijo had big defensive plays throughout with the likes of Johnson, Dailey Sparks, Jordan Brown, Jayson Hubbard and more all making stops behind the line of scrimmage. Hill also had an interception and Garcia recovered a fumble.
The second season begins for Armijo on Friday, Sept. 29, at Vanden.
