FAIRFIELD — Armijo is the last of the unbeaten among high school varsity football teams in the area.
The Royals notched a 35-30 win over Sierra Friday night in Manteca. Willie Nickson had four touchdown passes and Elijah Thompson made some big defensive plays down the stretch. U-gene Jackson had a touchdown reception, Evan Wortham had a pair, while Thompson also hauled in a scoring strike. Camarri Hayes had a touchdown pass of his own.
"We played a tough, formidable opponent," Armijo head coach Don Mosley said. "We proved we could go up against them for four quarters."
Armijo is now 4-0. The varsity football teams for Fairfield and Will C. Wood lost for the first time this season. Fairfield was edged out 27-26 at Davis. Wood was handed a big loss of 53-14 at Liberty. Both of those schools are 3-1.
"I'm so mad we lost," Fairfield head coach Alex Hubbard said. "We fought hard but made some mistakes and they were able to capitalize on them."
Josh Tucker forced a fumble and Tre'von Moten had a pair of scores. Hubbard didn't immediately have statistics available.
Kimani Dokes had a touchdown pass for Will C. Wood to Diego Madriz. Derek Lewis threw a touchdown pass to Elijah Laui. Haziel Bolivar converted both extra point attempts.
But Liberty was a tough challenge for the Wildcats.
"We just gave up way too many big plays," Wood head coach Jacob Wright said. "That team has some juice. They were very good. Some people thought we played up too high but I didn't want to wait until the end of the season to see where we are. Liberty is a good program with some big and fast kids."
Vanden upped its record to 2-2 with a 45-20 win at Freedom. Among the highlights were touchdown receptions for Logan Bailey and Brayden Chavez. Jordan Jones also scored a touchdown. Rafael Ortiz Velez was perfect on his extra points and he also hit a 22-yard field goal.
"We're getting better," Vanden head coach Sean Murphy said. "We still haven't put a full quarter together. For us to be a good football team we have to be consistent and we're not there yet."
Among the area Sierra Delta League teams, Vacaville Christian couldn't slow St. Patrick-St. Vincent and lost 70-0. Rio Vista couldn't slow down Winters and lost 49-6.
For more extensive coverage, see the Sunday print edition of the Daily Republic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.