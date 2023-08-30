FAIRFIELD — Don Mosley has so many guys making contributions to his Armijo High School football team, he wants to mention all of them.
"I can keep going if you would like," said Mosley, as he rattles off name after name. "I could list a bunch of them. We have a lot of guys who deserve a pat on the back."
Armijo is off to a 2-0 start heading into Friday night's game at Dixon. Yes, it is very early in the season, but the impressive start does carry extra significance for a program that hasn't had a winning campaign since 2005, hasn't won a league title since sharing a crown with Benicia in 1955 in the old Solano County Athletic Conference, and hasn't been to the playoffs since 1937.
"We knew we could be pretty good," Mosley said. "We just didn't know when it would happen. But we knew it was going to be beautiful when it did. We have some kids that have been with us for four years. They have put in the work and have gotten better. It's starting to click."
One year after going 4-6 overall, the Royals have a 53-26 win over East Union of Manteca and a 64-0 triumph at Florin to their credit already. That's 137 offensive points in two weeks. There's no telling what will be ahead, but teams in the Monticello Empire League shouldn't sleep on Armijo. Like the improvement at Fairfield High, there has been an early renaissance of prep football in the city. Rodriguez is also off to a 2-0 start.
Junior quarterback Willie Nickson is in his second year of running the Armijo offense. He is already 23-of-32 for 507 yards and seven touchdowns. Nickson also has 11 carries for 81 yards and two scores.
Nickson's offensive weapons have also delivered. Junior Zach Tayeh has been the leading rusher with 28 carries for 287 yards and five touchdowns. Senior Jalen White also has 17 carries for 113 yards and a score. Armijo's top receivers are sophomore Elijah Thompson (5-144, 3 TDs) and Jeremiah Hill (5-102, 1 TD), though sophomore Camarri Hayes and senior Evan Wortham have 11 catches between them.
"We're playing with tempo for Coach (LeVon Haynes) and going with tempo at practice," Mosley said. "I'm pleased they are taking in what the coaches are telling them and understand what needs to be done to get better, to be a winning football team."
Armijo has been functioning behind a stout offensive line. Senior center Kendrick Salcido and senior guard Greg Tonga are even credited with three pancake blocks apiece that have nothing to do with a breakfast at IHOP.
Defensively, the team is putting up big tackle numbers and coming off a shutout at Florin. Senior defensive end Dailey Sparks leads the team with 14 tackles. Junior linebacker Ryan Lee has 11 tackles, while junior linebacker Nathan Brandon and senior defensive tackle Jericho Johnson had 10 apiece. Johnson has five tackles for loss and Sparks has three. Johnson also has two sacks.
"We're playing some good defense," Mosley said, "but you always have some things you need to improve on. I'm proud of the progress we have made and the objectives they have set for themselves. They have been talking about this season all summer long and in the weight room. They are focused on what they need to do to get better."
The Rams should be a good test for the Royals this week, though Dixon is off to a 0-2 start and coming off a 19-8 loss at Will C. Wood.
"It'll be a good chance to see where we are at as a team," he added.
But through two games, the team is in a good place.
