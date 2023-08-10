Willie Nickson, Armijo football

Armijo High School's varsity football team will rely heavily on returning junior quarterback Willie Nickson after flashing moments of brilliance as a sophomore. (Aaron Rosenblatt, Daily Republic)

What Armijo High School may lack in numbers, the Royals make up for in talent. 

The Royals have a senior defensive lineman who is one of the best players in the nation and the starting junior quarterback is an up-and-comer with a very bright future. They’ve also added a solid wide receiver-cornerback.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.