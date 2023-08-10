What Armijo High School may lack in numbers, the Royals make up for in talent.
The Royals have a senior defensive lineman who is one of the best players in the nation and the starting junior quarterback is an up-and-comer with a very bright future. They’ve also added a solid wide receiver-cornerback.
“The guys look good,” Armijo head coach Don Mosely said. “They came in in good condition and are starting to get back into the groove of practice. I’m proud of the progress we have already made heading into the season.”
Armijo went 4-6 overall last season and 1-4 in the MEL. The Royals, formerly Indians, finished fifth in the MEL each season as currently constructed and earned only wins over Fairfield. The playoff drought, as most know, is lengthy.
Could this be the year? Time will tell. This will be the final season in the MEL for Armijo. Mosley wants to have a good showing against its geographic rivals.
“It’s bittersweet,” Mosley said of leaving the MEL. “We’ve been a part of the league since I have been here. We’ve had a lot of great rivalries, not only with Fairfield but Vanden, Rodriguez and others as well.”
Quarterback Willie Nickson had a solid sophomore season after transferring in and getting very little reps with teammates before the season. Nickson has participated in many QB camps in the offseason and even earned recognition at some of them for his ability.
“It’s always great having a returning quarterback,” Moseley said. “We feel like Willie has taken a great step forward in his game with his progressions and reads.”
Nickson completed 67-of-163 passes for 1,294 yards and 10 touchdowns last season. He also rushed 74 times for 351 yards and six touchdowns.
Zack Tayeh, Delonte White, Dailey Sparks and Ryan Lee all are capable ballcarriers out of the back field, and the Royals have talented receivers in Jeremiah Hill, a transfer from Rodriguez, Deonte White, Ethan Wortham, Andreas Garcia and U-Gene Jackson. Jordan Brown is the tight end.
Lee is the top returning running back with 40 carries for 131 yards and two touchdowns in 2022. The top receivers back are White with six catches for 115 yards and Brown with five catches for 95 yards and a touchdown. Hill had 32 catches for 359 yards and five TDs at Rodriguez last season, and can also be a shutdown corner.
“Our running backs have similar skill sets but they can all bring something special,” Mosley said. “We have more experience this year on offense than we did last year. We were young on the O-line and at the skilled positions. They now have experience under their belts. They have shown the mindset that they can take it to the next level.”
Armijo’s strength comes in the “trenches,” Mosley said. He is a former Ole Miss lineman himself and takes great pride in building a strong front on offense and defense.
The offensive guards include Greg Tonga and Isaac Williams, center Kendrick Salcido and tackles Daniel Leon and Rhauzi Wilson. The defensive front is equally talented with edge rushers Nathan Brandon, Jordan Brown and Julian Soto. Salcido is on the inside with the powerful Jericho Johnson, likely to cause fits in the middle of the line.
Johnson has been highly recruited and had offers from 20 Division I programs before paring the list down to four finalists: Oregon, Washington, USC and Utah. He was also ranked as MaxPreps.com’s best player in the Sac-Joaquin Section.
Johnson had 35 total tackles and nine sacks. Salcido checked in with 29 tackles and four sacks.The Royals will be tough to run on up the middle. Brown also had seven sacks a season ago.
“Our defensive strength is in the trenches, just like on offense,” Mosley said. “We have a lot of big guys that have been putting up big numbers in the weight room and their conditioning has been just right.”
Linebackers Sparks, Jalen White, Jayson Hubbard and Kamari Hayes will back up that front. The secondary will feature players like Deonte White, Elijah Thompson, Jeremiah Hill and others. Sparks contributed seven sacks.
“It’s coming together,” Mosley said. “We just have to make sure we are practicing the fundamentals a lot so we coaches don’t have to continuing explaining ourselves.”
