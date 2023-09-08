FAIRFIELD — Week 2 arrives on the area's high school football landscape with Armijo, Fairfield and Will C. Wood all remaining unbeaten with 3-0 records (Aug. 18 games were considered Zero Week).
Armijo hopes to keep it going with a matchup Friday night in Manteca against Sierra. Fairfield will be in Davis to take on the Blue Devils. Wood will be in Brentwood to take on Liberty.
Rodriguez has a record of 2-1. The Mustangs are looking to bounce back from last week's tough 42-20 loss to Christian Brothers with a matchup at home Friday against Bethel of Vallejo. Vanden (1-2) will also be in the East Bay with a game at Oakley against Freedom. Vacaville has a bye this week to shake off the 27-7 loss the Bulldogs took last week in Santa Rosa to Cardinal Newman.
In the Sierra Delta League, Vacaville Christian (0-3) has another tough test with a home game against St. Patrick-St. Vincent. Rio Vista will be home to face traditional rival Winters.
Here's a capsuled look at all the Week 2 matchups:
Armijo (3-0) at Sierra (2-1)
Game time: 7 p.m.
Sizing up Armijo. The Royals have wins over East Union of Manteca (52-26), Florin (64-0) and Dixon (42-7). Armijo scored 35 second-half points last week to blow out the Rams. Junior quarterback Willie Nickson threw for 251 yards and four touchdowns. Junior Zack Tayeh rushed 28 times for 240 yards. Senior Jeremiah Hill led a productive receiving corps with six catches for 102 yards and two TDs. Hill and junior Jayden Butcher had interceptions on defense.
Sizing up Sierra: The Timberwolves have beaten Lathrop (39-35) and Grace-Davis of Modesto (62-14) but are coming off a loss to Golden Valley of Merced (47-30). Junior quarterback Jake Wilson threw for 258 yards and three touchdowns last week. Senior Anthony Grady had 92 yards rushing and a touchdown. Junior Tali Vaipuna caught five passes for 79 yards and two touchdowns. On defense, senior Jessie Flores had a hand in nine tackles, three of them coming for loss.
Fairfield (3-0) at Davis (1-2)
Game time: 7:15 p.m.
Sizing up Fairfield: The Falcons have been on a roll with wins over Cordova (49-0), Benicia (53-18) and Vallejo (42-22). Junior quarterback Tristen Smith threw for 205 yards and three touchdowns last week. Tre'von Moten had 68 yards rushing with a touchdown, and also made seven tackles on defense. Senior Josh Tucker caught four passes for 32 yards and two touchdowns, and also pulled down three interceptions on defense. Junior Davion Johnson made five tackles, two for losses.
Sizing up Davis: The Blue Devils picked up a 13-12 win over Oakmont last week for the first win of the season. Thomas Albeck booted a game-winning, 19-yard field goal in the final seconds for the Blue Devils. Davis lost its opener 43-0 to Vacaville and fell 21-13 to Del Campo.
Bethel (0-2) at Rodriguez (2-1)
Game time: 7:15 p.m.
Sizing up Bethel: The Jaguars lost their opener 36-0 to Hayward and also have a 60-12 loss to Montgomery.
Sizing up Rodriguez: The Mustangs opened the season with wins over Sacramento (43-33) and Stagg (23-0) before suffering a loss to Christian Brothers (42-20). Junior quarterback Dylan Burke threw for 70 yards and was intercepted once. Senior Bentley Williams delivered with 27 carries for 122 yards and two touchdowns. Senior Jeffrey Missouri caught four passes for 46 yards. The defense was led by junior Marsi Syess who had a hand in 12 tackles and an interception.
Vanden (2-1) at Freedom (0-2)
Game time: 7 p.m.
Sizing up the Vikings: Vanden has had three tight games with a win over Cosumnes Oaks (22-20), a double-overtime loss to Campolindo (29-23) and a 28-24 loss in Folsom to Vista del Lago. Tyler Mendoza led the Vikings defense last week with eight tackles.
Sizing up Freedom: the Falcons lost to Marin Catholic (52-0) and to El Cerrito (63-14). Junior quarterback Myles King threw for 207 yards last week and two touchdowns. Senior Travis May had five carries for 68 yards and a touchdown.
Wood (3-0) at Liberty (1-1)
Game time: 7 p.m.
Sizing up Wood: The Wildcats have kicked of the season with wins over Dixon (19-8), Sacramento (35-32) and Chavez (49-6). Sophomore quarterback Kimani Dokes threw for 75 yards and a touchdown last week. Senior Colby Ford rushed 16 times for 137 yards and a score. Senior Jamir Collins made five tackles, including one for a loss. Wood had four sacks as a team.
Sizing up Liberty: The Lions have a 49-3 win over Enochs and a 35-34 loss to Los Gatos.
St. Patrick-St. Vincent (2-0) at Vacaville Christian (0-3)
Game time: 7 p.m.
Sizing up St. Patrick-St. Vincent: The Bruins beat Elite of Vallejo (34-6) and Castlemont of Oakland 12-0. Junior quarterback Trevor Moelk threw for 180 yards and two touchdown passes. Senior Aderion Prater rushed for 66 yards. Senior Josiah Jones had six catches for 139 yards and two touchdowns.
Sizing up Vacaville Christian: The Falcons have lost to Redding Christian (52-0), Delta (47-10) and Woodland Christian (54-0). Sophomore linebacker Kobe Powell has busy week, making 23 tackles.
Winters (1-1) at Rio Vista (1-1)
Game time: 7 p.m.
Sizing up Winters: The Warriors have a win over Dixon (20-12) and a loss to Pioneer of Woodland (20-0). Sophomore quarterback Lane Brown threw for 51 yards and rushed for another 71 last week. Junior Gio Jimenez had 78 yards rushing and junior receiver Sebastian Rodriguez had six catches for 40 yards. Rodriguez also hauled in an interception. Junior Julian Herrera made 10 tackles, three for loss.
Sizing up Rio Vista: The Rams lost their season opener to Amador (51-12) before bouncing back with a win over Gustine (38-10). Senior quarterback Matthew Bodie threw for 76 yards and three touchdowns, and also led the team with 11 tackles from his linebacker position. Senior Mario Carillo rushed for 67 yard, caught three passes for 68 yards and two touchdowns, and also intercepted two passes on defense.
