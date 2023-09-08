DRGraphics-Solano-Sports
By Glen Faison

FAIRFIELD — Week 2 arrives on the area's high school football landscape with Armijo, Fairfield and Will C. Wood all remaining unbeaten with 3-0 records (Aug. 18 games were considered Zero Week).

Armijo hopes to keep it going with a matchup Friday night in Manteca against Sierra. Fairfield will be in Davis to take on the Blue Devils. Wood will be in Brentwood to take on Liberty.

