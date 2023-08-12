From left, Rodriguez's Bentley Williams, Jeffrey Missouri, Dylan Burke, Zachary Carvalho and Trevor Crommie prepare for their football season at Rodriguez High School in Fairfield, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. (Aaron Rosenblatt/Daily Republic)
Head coach Myles King wants his Rodriguez High School varsity football team to start the 2023 season as strong as it finished 2022.
Rodriguez ended the 2022 season with shutout victories over Fairfield, Armijo and Will C. Wood, before losing a tough 7-6 final to Vanden to end the season. That put the Mustangs at 6-4 overall and 3-2 in the Monticello Empire League. It was the Mustangs highest finish since four-straight, fourth-place finishes under the league’s current construction that began in 2018 (2020 was the abbreviated Covid year).
Despite notching a winning overall record, the Mustangs were shut out of the postseason last season. At the time, the Sac-Joaquin Section said Division II was stacked with many quality teams, but the disappointment in not qualifying is enough to offer this season’s squad some extra motivation.
“It definitely does,” King said. “We can’t wait for the middle of the season to turn it on. I think we're going to surprise some people.”
King became head coach in 2021 and guided Rodriguez to a 7-4 record that season, bringing his overall mark to 13-8. He believes he has the team in 2023, featuring a roster just over 50, to step forward and continue the progress.
“Right now, we are looking pretty solid,” he said. “We have a lot of good senior leadership. It’s been a plus for the coaching staff.”
The Mustangs will benefit on offense with a senior quarterback in Dylan Burke who split time with Kenen Jones last season. Burke is a confident multi-dimensional player that carries a 4.0 GPA in the classroom.
“He’s been excellent,” King said. “It’s the first time I’ve had a returning quarterback. In the spring, we were able to add some things instead of having to reinstall everything. The whole offense has an opportunity to be more dynamic because of him. He has all the tools, mentally and physically.”
Burke was 51-of-88 passing last season for 860 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also rushed 35 times for 139 yards and a pair of scores.
Senior Bentley Williams returns at running back. He carried 49 times last season for 286 yards and three touchdowns and King said, “We expect him to have a big year.” Armijo transfer Markell Hazard will also get carries.
The Mustangs have a strong receiving corps with many announced catches expected by "a Missouri." Senior Jeffrey Missouri, junior Keylen Highbaugh, junior Jamar Missouri (tight end), and Jermaine Missouri are all the leading candidates.
“They are all good athletes out wide,” King said. “They’ve been putting in the work, often going out on their own. They even stay after practice to get the timing right.”
The success of the offense not only rides on its playmakers but the offensive line as well. Senior Nick Moss has moved from center to left tackle. The left guard is sophomore Chase Stadelhofer. The right guard is Thomas Belardo and the right tackle is senior Elijah Rydzewski. A battle continues for the open center position.
“It’s definitely the best group we’ve been able to put together the last three years,” he said. “They are very experienced.”
Look for the defensive front to also create some havoc with senior defensive end Mekhi Johnson, senior tackle Kai’shaun Gresham, freshman tackle Malakai Wroten and junior end Moses Moore
Linebacker Trevor Crommie is the heart of the defense as a team captain and leading returning tackler. Senior Isaiah Angula is alongside as a three-year starter.
The defensive backfield is full with strong safety and senior Zach Carvalho, safety Christian Gordon, and cornerbacks Jeffrey Missouri, senior Chris Ross and junior free safety Marsi Syess.
Crommie (55 tackles), Jeffrey Missouri (31), Carvalho (41), Johnson (47) and Gresham (39) were all big defensive stoppers last season. Gresham had 5.5 sacks and Johnson added 4.5 to close down the front. Carvalho had two interceptions and Jeffrey Missouri had one in the backfield.
“I think our defense has all the capabilities of leading us to the playoffs,” King added. “It’s a pretty solid group that can get things done.”
