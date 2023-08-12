Rodriguez football preview

From left, Rodriguez's Bentley Williams, Jeffrey Missouri, Dylan Burke, Zachary Carvalho and Trevor Crommie prepare for their football season at Rodriguez High School in Fairfield, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. (Aaron Rosenblatt/Daily Republic)

 Aaron Rosenblatt

Head coach Myles King wants his Rodriguez High School varsity football team to start the 2023 season as strong as it finished 2022.

Rodriguez ended the 2022 season with shutout victories over Fairfield, Armijo and Will C. Wood, before losing a tough 7-6 final to Vanden to end the season. That put the Mustangs at 6-4 overall and 3-2 in the Monticello Empire League. It was the Mustangs highest finish since four-straight, fourth-place finishes under the league’s current construction that began in 2018 (2020 was the abbreviated Covid year).

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.