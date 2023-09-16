AMERICAN CANYON — The Vanden High School varsity football team finished its non-league season Friday night with a decisive 42-25 win over American Canyon that proved to be ragged at times and explosive at others.
The Vikings will head into the Monticello Empire League season in two weeks with a 3-2 record. Against the Wolves, it took a quarter for the Vikings to get the engine rumbling, but when it was revved and ready, it resulted in 28 second-quarter points that paved the way to the big win.
"Here we are in Week 5 and still not able to start out very strong," Vanden head coach Sean Murphy said. "We're going to have to find a way to put a full four quarters together. We were good, really good, in the second and third quarter, but we need to be good for four quarters."
Vanden scored for the first time at the start of the second quarter when Marcellus Chandler raced 24 yards for a touchdown off a double-handoff. After an American Canyon field goal made it 10-7 Wolves, Isaiah Lacy lit a spark in his teammates with a 65-yard kickoff return for touchdown.
The kickoff return woke up the Vikings and big things followed. Chandler intercepted a pass on American Canyon's next series and quarterback Kalani Mcleod ended Vanden's next two drives with a 23-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Jones and a 36-yarder to Brayden Chavez.
"I think the kickoff return got us pumped up," Chandler said. "We felt like we weren't really playing well and knew we could do a lot better than that."
Vanden was up 28-10 at halftime and added touchdowns in the third and fourth quarter. Chandler capped another drive with a 21-yard touchdown and Emmanuel Blackwell scampered for eight yards to get another score in the fourth. Rafael Ortiz Velez converted all six of his extra-point attempts.
The passing game had a slow start but Mcleod quickly heated up and finished 13 of 18 for 294 yards and the two touchdown passes. Lacy had a big night, not only with the kickoff return for touchdown, but he also had five catches for 131 yards. Mcleod was able to work the field and find six different receivers. Vanden also got 107 yards rushing out of seven different ballcarriers.
American Canyon (2-2) scored in the first quarter when quarterback Mason Harris connected with Joe Conlon on a 29-yard touchdown pass. Raj Shergill kicked a 36-yard field goal in the second quarter. Harris also had a 12-yard touchdown pass to Cole Gholar in the third quarter. Harris added a 72-yard fumble return for touchdown on defense in the fourth.
The Wolves got 122 yards rushing from its quarterback and two primary running backs, Ojani Castillo and Andrew Lopez. Harris also threw for 76 yards. But the Vikings defense stood tall and made a number of big tackles behind the line of scrimmage.
"American Canyon was a very good football team," Murphy said. "I was impressed. We need to work on our consistency and we coaches need to find ways to motivate these guys. We haven't been able to figure out who we are yet."
Vanden opens MEL play on Friday, Sept. 29, at home against 5-0 Armijo.
