DRGraphics-Solano-Sports
By Glen Faison

AMERICAN CANYON — The Vanden High School varsity football team finished its non-league season Friday night with a decisive 42-25 win over American Canyon that proved to be ragged at times and explosive at others.

The Vikings will head into the Monticello Empire League season in two weeks with a 3-2 record. Against the Wolves, it took a quarter for the Vikings to get the engine rumbling, but when it was revved and ready, it resulted in 28 second-quarter points that paved the way to the big win. 

