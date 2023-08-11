featured Golf tournament benefits SCC foundation Daily Republic Staff Aug 11, 2023 Aug 11, 2023 Updated 13 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FAIRFIELD — The Tee Off for Education golf tournament, benefitting the Solano Community College Educational Foundation, is Sept. 8 at the Rancho Solano Golf Course.The shotgun begins at 9 a.m. with registration at 7:30 a.m.The event generates funds to provide direct support for supporting the college and scholarships for SCC students.Participating in the tournament helps promote the SCC 75th Anniversary Scholarship Fund Drive.Since 2013, the SCC Educational Foundation has provided $2.3 million in financial support and outreach for the College and SCC students.To register, or sponsor, visit https://interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/weblink.aspx?name=E91852&id=43. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Golf Sports Education University Advertising Finance A4 081123 Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Suisun council will ponder supporting Benicia plea for sales tax increase VCS Falcons ready to take flight under tutelage of Manny Tarango New look for the Daily Republic online now Sue F. Augustine Williams returns from Texas with out-of-box message Local Events Latest e-Edition Daily Republic To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
