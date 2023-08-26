FAIRFIELD — Jeff Wilson teed it up Saturday at the U.S. Senior Amateur Championship at the Martis Camp Club in Truckee.

Wilson played the front nine in 2-over-par 38 and shot an even-par 36 on the back side for a 74. He bogeyed five holes but fought back with birdies on the fourth, 10th and 16th holes. The fourth and 10th holes were par-5s.

