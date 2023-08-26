FAIRFIELD — Jeff Wilson is ready to tee it up again Saturday against many of the nation's top amateur golfers at the U.S. Senior Amateur Championship, taking place this year at the Martis Camp Club in Truckee.

The Fairfield native and president of Toyota Vallejo will be one of 156 golfers competing in a field that has an age range of 55 to 76 yards old, hails from 37 states and eight countries, and also includes 14 former United States Golfing Association champions.The 60-year-old Wilson is one of those returning champions.

