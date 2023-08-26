FAIRFIELD — Jeff Wilson is ready to tee it up again Saturday against many of the nation's top amateur golfers at the U.S. Senior Amateur Championship, taking place this year at the Martis Camp Club in Truckee.
The Fairfield native and president of Toyota Vallejo will be one of 156 golfers competing in a field that has an age range of 55 to 76 yards old, hails from 37 states and eight countries, and also includes 14 former United States Golfing Association champions.The 60-year-old Wilson is one of those returning champions.
Wilson will open play Saturday morning at 8:55 a.m. off the first tee, playing alongside Americans Walter Todd and Louis Brown.
In 2018, Wilson won the U.S. Senior Amateur with a 2-and-1 victory over defending champion Sean Knapp. He tied for 31st in the 2018 U.S. Senior Open and became just the second player to earn low-amateur in both the U.S. Open and the U.S. Senior Open, joining Marvin "Vinny" Giles III.
Wilson was also low amateur at the 2000 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach and has competed in 40 USGA championships, including four U.S. Opens. He regained his amateur status in 1997 after bouncing around several mini tours.
Last year, Wilson added to his collection of amateur golf medals at The Kittanset Club in Marion, Massachusetts, shooting consecutive 1-under-par 70s to share medalist honors at the 2022 U.S. Senior Amateur. He was eventually eliminated during match play in the Round of 32.
The tournament begins with two days of stroke play to set the final field of 64 for match play. Competition will continue through Thursday when the head-to-head championship match will be held over 18 holes.
Martis Camp is a Tom Fazio-designed course in Truckee that was build in 2008. It measures 7,389 yards in the Sierra Nevadas and has a par of 72. Fazio has designed over 200 courses with 46 ranked by Golf Digest among the 200 best in the United States. Martis Camp Club currently checks in at No. 134.
Admission is free and spectators are encouraged to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.