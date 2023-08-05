Kiana Moore file

Former Vanden High School standout Kiana Moore played four seasons for the University of Utah on the Division I level.

FAIRFIELD — Former Vanden High School basketball star Kiana Moore will be back at James L. Boyd Gymnasium Saturday, Aug. 12, to share her knowledge of the game, while also participating and coordinating a pair of alumni games.

The former Viking had a four-year career at the University of Utah. Moore graduated in 2020 and currently works for the Missile Defense Agency in Huntsville, Ala., while serving as an assistant girls basketball coach at Bob Jones High School in Madison, Ala., and doing training work with her "Key Per4mance" business.

