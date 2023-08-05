FAIRFIELD — Former Vanden High School basketball star Kiana Moore will be back at James L. Boyd Gymnasium Saturday, Aug. 12, to share her knowledge of the game, while also participating and coordinating a pair of alumni games.
The former Viking had a four-year career at the University of Utah. Moore graduated in 2020 and currently works for the Missile Defense Agency in Huntsville, Ala., while serving as an assistant girls basketball coach at Bob Jones High School in Madison, Ala., and doing training work with her "Key Per4mance" business.
"I want to give back to my community the best way I can," Moore said of starting the camp. "I've been thinking about it for years. I want to give back for what they have given me. I hope I can do it for years to come."
The "Ki 2 Moore Basketball Camp" is $25 and includes a camp T-shirt. The first session is from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Boyd Gymnasium for boys and girls in third through sixth grade. The second session is from noon to 3 p.m. for seventh through 12th graders. Those who want to participate and have not signed up should contact Moore through social media or by phone at 707-718-0149.
Moore promises training in all facets of the game. Takai Hardy and Alyssa Jackson will help coordinate the camp, along with many of the alumni participating in the evening games.
"My top advice for campers is to always give 100 percent, no matter what you are doing" Moore said. "When you give it your all, no one can judge you on your effort."
Moore graduated from Vanden in 2016. She averaged 5.1 points per game, 1.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists with the Utes, also shooting at a 40.7%. She had a tough time getting on the court her freshman and sophomore years, but had a strong junior season and continued on for a solid final year as a senior. The challenges she faced on the collegiate court helped her "become the woman I am today," she added.
"I'd do it all over again," Moore said."I also had offers from Hawaii and Fresno State but I feel like I made the best decision. I pushed through the challenges and fought through the adversity to become a better person."
The women's alumni game will get the night started at 6 p.m. A "Black" team of Moore, Vintea Georges, Deidre Huff, Jazmine Miller, Jackson, Theresa Watkins, Kayla Blair, Janessa Souza and Cherika Rafan will take on a "White" team of Brittney Livingston, Goli Tavassoli, Alex Bader, Myli Martinez, Jiana Creswell, Macie Saunders, Nisha Britton, Kiari Roberts and Ray Mack.
The men's game will follow at 7:30 p.m. The "Black" team features Brandon Hunter, Kenonte Howard, Franky Johnson, Cornell L., Anthony Vargas, Marre Walker, Devon Times, Aaron Kelly, Jordan Williams, Jihad Woods and Webster Moreland. They will take on the "White" team of Phoenix Shackelford, Jordan Collier, Rashad Fisher, Janti Miller, Avery Davis, Tony Terry, Hardy, DJ Staley, Jake Johnson IV, Kevin Smith and Jemaurri Bailey.
Tickets are $5 at the door. They can also be purchased in advance at eventbrite.com with a search for Vanden. There is a $2 processing fee for online orders.
