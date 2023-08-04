FAIRFIELD — The Fairfield Expos faced a tough Arizona left-hander a day after going extra innings. Both games ended with a loss and Friday's defeat brought an end to the Expos’ season.
Gennaro Brito scattered six hits, allowed no runs, walked two and struck out two as Tucson, Ariz., defeated Fairfield 9-0 Friday afternoon at Laurel Creek Park in the American Legion Baseball Western Regional Tournament. The loss came just hours after Fairfield allowed five runs in the extra eighth inning in an 8-3 loss to St. George, Utah.
"We're tired," Expos manager Brad Hanson said. "It was a good year but a tough end. (Brito) not only threw strikes, he threw strikes we couldn't hit and that was the key. Pitching is what it is all about. If you can't score runs, you can't win."
Brito reached his limit of 100 pitches but was able to stay in and retire the final out for the complete game. Tucson grabbed a 1-0 lead after the first inning and had a pair of four-run innings in the fourth and fifth. Tucson's big hit was a bases-clearing triple in the second inning by Maddox Jones
The Arizona state champions remained alive despite an earlier loss. Tucson was scheduled to play St. George Saturday afternoon in the semifinals. Saturday's late semifinal featured Las Vegas, Nevada against League City. Las Vegas defeated Yuba City 13-5, scoring eight runs int he sixth inning, in the morning game Friday.
The semifinal winners will meet Sunday at 1 p.m. for the championship. A second game would follow on Sunday, if necessary. The tournament champion advances to the American Legion World Series Aug. 10-15 in Shelby, North Carolina. League City was the 2022 Western Regionals champion.
Fairfield couldn't build an offensive attack against Brito and had only one inning with two runners on base. The Expos also had some tough breaks, grounding into a double play, having a runner thrown out trying to stretch a double into a triple, and getting a runner picked off first base. Only two Expos runners reached base the final three innings.
"We just didn't have that killer mindset today," the Expos' DJ Andersen said. "It was a pretty fun season. We've had some good days and days like today where we could have done a whole lot better."
Blake Bozzini had a pair of singles. Jace Parkinson had an infield single and Connor Broshcard also singled. Bryce Alcantara singled and Andersen doubled. Teagan Gonzalez got the start and was followed on the mound by Drew Carrington and Eli Blurton.
"We played a pretty strenuous season," Hanson said. "You have to be able to bounce back from losses."
Fairfield scored all three of its runs in the first two innings against St. George. The Utah state champions matched it in the third inning before winning the game in the eighth.
Parkinson, Broschard, Bozzini, Noah Rodda, Alcantara and Carrington all had hits agains St. George. Parkinson and Broschard knocked in runs. Carrington delivered a double. Matty Hague, Jackson Kolakoski and Landon Dodge got the work on the mound.
