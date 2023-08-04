Fairfield Expos

FAIRFIELD — The Fairfield Expos faced a tough Arizona left-hander a day after going extra innings. Both games ended with a loss and Friday's defeat brought an end to the Expos’ season.

Gennaro Brito scattered six hits, allowed no runs, walked two and struck out two as Tucson, Ariz., defeated Fairfield 9-0 Friday afternoon at Laurel Creek Park in the American Legion Baseball Western Regional Tournament. The loss came just hours after Fairfield allowed five runs in the extra eighth inning in an 8-3 loss to St. George, Utah.

