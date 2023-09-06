FAIRFIELD — Vanden High School's standout senior basketball player Tyler Thompson used Instagram to announce Monday that he has committed to play collegiately at the University of Montana.
Thompson thanks his parents, coaches, teammates, mentors and trainers in a lengthy post, which concluded, "I'm extremely blessed and excited to say that I'm 100% committing to the University of Montana, go Griz!"
Thompson was on the Daily Republic's All-Region team as a junior, was a first-team all-Monticello Empire League selection and was also named third team all-Sac-Joaquin Section by MaxPreps.com. He averaged over 20 points a game. Thompson hyperextend his knee last year but mended nicely and he was able to give the Vikings a needed boost late in the playoff run.
Vanden finished the season 25-11 overall. The Vikings made it all the way to the Northern California Division II final where they lost 67-61 to San Joaquin Memorial of Fresno at Solano Community College.
With Thompson locked in on his college commitment, Vanden should have another strong run ahead when the season begins this winter.
"It's a great decision on his part," said Vanden head coach Micheal Holloway. "He's going to get an opportunity to play earlier as a freshman and an opportunity to get out on the court. It's exciting for him, for our school and for the program. Any time a player of his caliber gets to play in college is special. He has held up his end of the bargain on the court, with his leadership and his work in the classroom."
The Grizzlies went 17-14 overall last season and finished play in the Big Sky Conference at 10-7. It's a Division I program with tournament experience. The campus in Missoula has just over 7,000 undergrads.
"He doesn't mind the snow," Holloway said. "He goes to Lake Tahoe all the time and said the campus had that feel to it. He wanted to get it done so he could be there for his team in his last year. That's pretty self-aware."
Thompson had up to nine offers but settled in on deciding between Montana, San Diego, Pacific, Cal State Northridge and Montana State.
Thompson thanked his Vanden teammates and those he plays with the Oakland Soldiers program.
"Without all these people and support, none of this would be possible," he said on his Instagram post.
