Tyler Thompson, Vanden basketball

Vanden’s Tyler Thompson drives to the basket during the boys basketball game against Rodriguez at Rodriguez High School in Fairfield, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. (Aaron Rosenblatt/Daily Republic)

 Aaron Rosenblatt

FAIRFIELD — Vanden High School's standout senior basketball player Tyler Thompson used Instagram to announce Monday that he has committed to play collegiately at the University of Montana.

Thompson thanks his parents, coaches, teammates, mentors and trainers in a lengthy post, which concluded, "I'm extremely blessed and excited to say that I'm 100% committing to the University of Montana, go Griz!" 

