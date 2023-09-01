Connor Letourneau, San Francisco Chronicle
PALO ALTO — Stanford wide receivers coach Tyler Osborne had just ended a position-group meeting last week when three receivers told him some variation of the same thing: We're having so much fun.
This was revelatory news for a program expected to finish toward the bottom of the Pac-12 standings for the third straight year. When new head coach Troy Taylor took over the Cardinal in December, he could see in players' body language – slumped shoulders, heads down – that losing had worn on them. As they prepare for Friday night's season opener at Hawaii, those same players now stand upright and puff their chests.
Whether improved confidence will translate to more wins remains unclear. But if Taylor learned anything during his rapid turnaround of Sacramento State, it's that players must believe in themselves before they can out-perform expectations. Injecting fun back into Stanford's day-to-day routine has been as important to Taylor as any schematic change.
"At Sac State, Troy built a culture that was all about the student-athlete," said Osborne, the only coach on Stanford's staff who was at Sacramento State for Taylor's entire tenure there. "Guys felt comfortable growing with him. And so far, I see Troy doing the same thing here."
More hugger than yeller, Taylor stresses the power of positivity, incorporates competition-based games into practices, and discusses "family" and "brotherhood" in a way that transcends traditional coach speak. However, those feel-good vibes could be difficult to maintain if Stanford finishes last in the Pac-12 as media has predicted.
The Cardinal lost 17 players, including 12 starters, to the transfer portal from a 3-9 team. No Power 5 program returns less production than Stanford: just 34% on offense and 36% on defense. Unlike many Pac-12 teams that rely on transfers to plug roster holes, the Cardinal have strict admissions standards that leave them little choice other than to replace defectors with unproven underclassmen.
Taylor could start more than a dozen freshmen and sophomores Friday. Perhaps it should come as no big surprise, then, that some college football experts have projected Stanford to only win two games all season: its opener against the Rainbow Warriorsand a Sept. 16 home matchup against Taylor's former team, Sacramento State.
When Taylor cut his salary by more than half in December 2018 to leave his offensive-coordinator job at Utah and become the head coach of his hometown FCS team, he knew he faced a massive rebuild. Sacramento State, fresh off an 0-7 embarrassment in conference play, was picked to finish 12th in a 13-team league. With attendance cratered, some locals thought the Hornets should drop football.
Then the unfathomable happened: Taylor guided Sacramento State to a 9-4 record and its first Big Sky championship. By the time Stanford tabbed him last winter to resuscitate its program, he was considered a football mastermind. How else could a first-time head college coach take a Big Sky punchline like the Hornets to three conference titles in his first three seasons?
The question now is whether Taylor can conjure some of that old Sacramento State magic at Stanford, which bottomed out in football at the worst possible time. Less than a decade ago, the Cardinal were Rose Bowl regulars who produced Heisman Trophycandidates, played before large home crowds, and set a new standard for high-IQ toughness. Now, with football-related TV revenue driving realignment, Stanford is in trouble.
Almost a month after the news of the impending departure of five schools thrust the Pac-12 to the brink of collapse, the Cardinal have yet to find a Power 5 home for next year. Their best option is a conference with "Atlantic" in its name. As Stanford waits to hear whether it has enough votes for an ACC invite, Taylor must focus on more immediate matters like naming a starting quarterback and acclimating players to a new offense.
Much of what worked for him at Sacramento State won't be possible with the Cardinal. At the FCS level, Taylor barely worried about NIL deals or recruiting rankings. One of his big pitches to prospects involved a modest stipend that defrayed expenses – parking, meals, gas – that players' scholarship checks didn't cover.
In becoming a national championship contender, the Hornets depended on overlooked recruits from the Sacramento area. Transfers from FBS programs helped fill the team's remaining needs.
Stanford might as well be another world. It competes in a conference with five teams ranked in the preseason top-20. While many of their peers funnel seven-figure NIL contracts to top recruits through booster groups called "collectives," the Cardinal remain the ultimate outlier: the only Power 5 school to not even acknowledge a university-affiliated collective.
Stringent academics force Taylor's staff to scour the country for talented football players with high SAT scores. Early enrollees and transfers, the lifeblood of many FBS programs, are only permitted at Stanford on a limited basis.
"It's a different scenario," Taylor said when asked whether he's leaning on his Sacramento State experience to rebuild Stanford. "But I think it's the same stuff in terms of trying to build confidence in your scheme and each other."
Some believe Taylor inherited the hardest job in the country. One Division I coach, who spoke under the condition of anonymity so he could talk freely, told the Chronicle in March that Stanford won't become a "real contender" until it adapts to college football's modern landscape.
But even as they struggle to secure a Power 5 invite for 2024, Stanford administrators refuse to deviate from their academics-oriented mission. That means Taylor must get resourceful. An ardent optimist, he has a simple thought process: If he could lift a commuter school with little football pedigree to national relevance, why can't he do the same at a historic program flush with support?
Taylor sped up Sacramento State's rebuild by fostering a family-like environment within his first few months. As those recent comments to Osborne illustrated, Taylor's staff is doing much of the same at Stanford. Players feel proud to don the red and white.
"Coach Taylor is definitely not an in-your-face coach," said Syracuse transfer Justin Lamson, who's competing with Ari Patu and Ashton Daniels to start at quarterback. "He makes you feel loved and cared for, and that's what makes him so great. You just want to play hard for a guy like that."
Given the Cardinal's inexperience, they'll need more than all-out effort to compete in a loaded Pac-12. It helps that Taylor has shown an ability to cater his spread offense to his personnel. Over the past few weeks, he tweaked his playbook, shuttled players between positions, tried out-of-the-box concepts — anything to maximize his system.
Little for Taylor feels off limits. Last season, he played two quarterbacks an almost equal number of snaps. Sacramento State averaged 42.3 points per game. Asked whether he could have a dual-quarterback offense Friday at Hawaii, Taylor smiled.
"Sure," he said. "I'm open. We've got to do whatever it takes."
