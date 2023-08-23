FAIRFIELD — The fall collegiate sports season began for a number of area athletes at four-year college last week.
There are three area volleyball players at Simpson University in Redding. All three saw action as the Red Hawks had a pair of matches
Senior setter Kayla Somontan (Vacaville, Solano CC) played in four sets in a 3-1 loss to Vanguard and recorded one kill, 20 assists and 10 digs. Somonton also had 10 assists and four digs in three sets as the Red Hawks lost 3-0 to Corban.
Senior setter Emily Hansen (Buckingham) played in two sets against Vanguard and recorded three assists. She also had an assist and a dig against Corban.
Junior outside hitter Dani Rydjord (Vacaville, Solano CC) played in her first collect set for Simpson against Corban.
Freshman setter Khaycee Jamias-Cadenas (Rodriguez) opened her collegiate career with 19 assists and seven digs in five sets as the William Jessup women’s volleyball team defeated Oregon Tech 3-2 Thursday at the Raider Invitational in Ashland, Oregon.
Freshman defensive specialist Sumerlyn Spencer (Vanden) recorded her first collegiate dig in three sets. Oregon Tech lost that match to Jessup Thursday. Earlier in the day, she played one set in a 3-2 loss to Embry-Riddle.
Soccer
Junior midfielder Kayla Arias-Lerma (Buckingham) scored an unassisted goal for Simpson in a 3-0 win over Bushnell of Oregon. She took one shot on goal in the match and connected on it in the first half. Arias-Lerma also took two shots in a 1-0 loss to Southern Oregon but they were both wide of the goal Sunday.
Senior forward Ashley Horan (Buckingham) also saw action in two matches for Simpson as the Red Hawks went 1-1 last week to open the season.
Freshman goalkeeper Liliana Fenn (Armijo) played 13 minutes in front of the net for Jessup, made one save and kept a clean sheet. The Warriors lost the match Thursday 4-0 to Southern Oregon.
Junior defender Erika Tilford (Wood/UCSB) played a full 90 minutes in two matches for Sacramento State. The Hornets played CSU Bakersfield to a 1-1 draw Thursday before losing the rival match to UC Davis 3-0 on Sunday.
Professional football
Fourth-year linebacker Mykal Walker (Vacaville) saw the first game action of his NFL career with the Chicago Bears in a 24-17 exhibition loss to Indianapolis.
Walker made five solo tackles and had two assists in the game. He is wearing No. 46 for the Bears. Chicago hosts Buffalo Saturday at 10 a.m. (PDT).
Last week he was waived by the Atlanta Falcons after three productive seasons and is hoping to now earn a roster spot in Chicago.
