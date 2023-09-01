FAIRFIELD — The Solano Community College women's volleyball team hosted the Solano Classic on Wednesday and came away with a pair of victories over College of Sequoias and Folsom Lake.
The Falcons defeated COS 25-15, 25-11, 25-11 and followed it up with a 25-10, 25-14, 25-14 win over Folsom Lake. Solano is now 2-2 and will play in the Modesto Classic Friday night.
Against COS, Breanna Davis led the Solano offense with 19 assists and 10 digs. Lexi Vasquez paced the defense with 12 digs, serving 12-of-13 with one ace, and excelled at serve receive passing at a 2.6 (out of 3.0) clip. Malia Decelle also kept the offense in control with her serve receive, excelling at 2.6, and chipped in five kills.
The top hitter on offense was Kelsey Wall, who led the Falcons with nine kills on zero errors, hitting .500. Vanya Paopao added eight kills, serving 11-of-12 with three aces, and adding 15 assists. Hannah Del Rio added eight kills. Alissa Projillo served 15-of-16 with an ace.
"We had a day that everything felt right," Solano head coach Darla Williams said in an email. "We had our defense and offense all in sync with one another. It was a great all-around game and we were able to play everyone on our roster."
Against Folsom Lake, Paopao ran the offense with 22 assists and added seven kills and served 14-for-14. Davis, as the other setter, was on fire with her defense, leading the team with 18 digs, 13 assists and 18-for-18 serving with three aces. Vasquez added 13 digs, while serving 16-for-16 with one ace.
Wall led the offense again with 13 kills and was a force at the net. Decelle served 9-for-9 with an ace and chipped in eight kills. Jailynn Bermudez chipped in six digs and Eryka Ferrer had five.
"We played two consecutive games with solid offense and defense," Williams added. "It was nice to get two wins in our first home matches on the year."
Solano will play the host team Modesto at 3 p.m. Friday and follow it with a match against Porterville at 5.
