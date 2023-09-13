DRGraphics-College-Sports

FAIRFIELD — The Solano Community College women's volleyball team closed out the Delta tournament Saturday in Stockton with a win and a loss.

Solano lost to West Valley College 16-25, 25-16, 29-27, 23-25, 15-8. The Falcons defense was led with Breanna Davis with 22 digs, 12 assist and 27-for-28 serving. Eryka Ferrer picked up 20 digs and was 9-for-10 serving. Lexi Vasquez added 19 digs, serving 17-for-18

