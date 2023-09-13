FAIRFIELD — The Solano Community College women's volleyball team closed out the Delta tournament Saturday in Stockton with a win and a loss.
Solano lost to West Valley College 16-25, 25-16, 29-27, 23-25, 15-8. The Falcons defense was led with Breanna Davis with 22 digs, 12 assist and 27-for-28 serving. Eryka Ferrer picked up 20 digs and was 9-for-10 serving. Lexi Vasquez added 19 digs, serving 17-for-18
At the net, Hannah Del Rio had eight solo blocks and one assist block. She led with the team with nine kills. Malia Decelle chipped in eight kills and 14 digs. Lana Johansen added seven kills and two blocks. Vanya Paopao served 16-for-16 with three aces, adding four blocks, 19 assist and 11 digs.
"It is great experience for us to be pushed to five sets with tough teams, but I would like to see us finish out the match strong," Solano head coach Darla Williams said in an email. "We posted too many hitting errors over the five sets."
As a team, Solano chalked up 91 digs.
In the second match, Solano beat College of the Sequoias 25-10, 25-19, 25-23. Del Rio led again at the net with 10 kills and two blocks. Johansen added nine kills and served 4-for-4. Decelle chipped in six kills, 11 digs, serving 10-for10 with an ace. Kelsey Wall added six kills.
Jailynn Bermudez led the team with two aces, serving 9-for-9 with five digs. Vasquez was consistent once again with 16 digs, serving 13-for-14 with an ace. Ferrer chipped in 10 digs.
"We worked a bit sluggish in match No. 2, but it was a great experience for the weekend seeing top teams in Northern California," Williams added.
Solano will host a quad tournament Wednesday with matches at 4 p.m. and 6. Admission is free and parking is available in student lot No. 5 with a parking permit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.