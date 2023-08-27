FAIRFIELD — The Solano Community College women's volleyball team opened the 2023 season Friday at the Delta Classic in Stockton and lost a pair of matches to Hartnell and host Delta College.
The Falcons lost to Harnell 25-18, 21-25, 27-25, 25-20, despite coming up with 75 team digs.
At the net against Hartnell, Solano was led by Lana Johansen with nine kills. Vanya Paopao had eight kills, while Hannah Del Rio chipped in seven kills and two blocks. Malia Decelle added seven kills, 11 digs and was 11-for-11 serving.
Lexi Vasquez led the defense with 19 digs. Breanna Davis added 14 digs with 10 assists. Vanya Paopao also had 12 digs with 17 assist. Alissa Projillo led from the service line, going 17-for-17 with three aces. Projillo also chipped in 10 digs.
Solano lost to Delta, 25-16, 25-16, 25-23.
Davis led Solano with nine kills against Delta, Decelle added seven kills, Johansen added six kills and Del Rio chipped in five kills. Blocking was spread out with a team high of 10 assist blocks and one solo block. Johansen also had three blocks.
Paopao led with 13 assists and Davis dished out eight. Defensively, Vasquez was all over the court with 18 digs. Decelle was 12-for-12 serving with three aces.
"I like the fire we kept after losing the first match and coming back with a 40-minute break to hang in with a tough Delta College team," Solano head coach Darla Williams said in an email. "We played the day without a starting outside hitter who is healing a shoulder injury. The adversity will make us stronger in the long run."
The Falcons host the Solano Classic Wednesday with games at 2:30 p.m. and 6. Solano will play College of the Sequoias and then Folsom Lake. Then, next Friday, they travel away to Modesto Classic.
