FAIRFIELD — The Solano Community College women's volleyball team picked up a pair of solid wins Friday night at the Modesto Classic.
The Falcons defeated host Modesto 25-17, 25-22, 25-14. Solano followed that up with a 25-18, 25-11, 25-18 win over Porterville. Darla Williams' team went 4-0 this week and improved to 4-2 overall.
Against Modesto, Malia Decelle served 18-for-18 with three aces, and added eight kills and 13 digs. Breanna Davis led the defense with 19 digs and was perfect on nine serves. Kelsey Wall added eight kills.
Hannah Del Rio finished with three blocks and two kills. Lana Johansen had three blocks and two kills. Vanya Paopao was perfect on 11 serves to go with 11 assist, 13 digs and five kills.
"It was a great competitive match," Williams said an email. "I'm happy we did enough to win in three sets. We served tough as a team and won some battles at the net. Modesto was very scrappy team."
Against Porterville, Decelle led the offense with 10 kills, four aces and eight digs. Paopao had 21 assist, six kills and served 10-for-11. Davis served 16-for-16 with three aces.
Johansen led at the net with three blocks and two kills. Del Rio, Wall, Lili Ayala and Davis all had four kills apiece. Lexi Vasquez led the defense with 12 digs and served 9-of-10 with two aces.
"I was happy to be able to get everyone in the match," Williams added. "It was a great way to finish off the week going 4-0. Next week will be a big challenge participating in the toughest tournament in Northern California. It is a top elite 16 teams invited to this tournament at Delta College next Thursday and Saturday.
The Falcons will open play Thursday with a 10:30 a.m. match at Delta against Fresno City College.
