FAIRFIELD — The Solano Community College women's volleyball team hosted the Solano Classic Wednesday night and came away with straight-set wins over De Anza and Shasta.
Solano defeated De Anza 25-18,25-22, 25-10 and then follow it up with a 25-18, 25-17, 25-17 win over Shasta. The Falcons are now 8-4 on the season.
Against De Anza, Lana Johansen led the Falcons with nine kills. Vanya Paopao added nine kills, 12 assists and was 10-of-11 serving. Lexi Vasquez led with three aces, serving 12-for-12, and adding 12 digs.
Breanna Davis led the defense with 16 digs, and also had a solo block and was 15-of-16 serving with two aces and 10 assists. Malia Decelle chipped in five kills and 10 digs. Lili Ayala had four kills. Trinity Tungasmita contributed two kills and three digs.
"We played a few individuals in new positions due to illnesses and injuries," Solano head coach Darla Williams said in an email. "I like the way we handled the adversity and stayed true to our game plan."
Against Shasta, Johansen had a solid night with 13 kills on only one error. She added two blocks. Vasquez led the defense with 14 digs, serving 17-for-18 with an ace. Davis added 6 kills, two blocks, serving 13-for-14 with 2 aces.
Vanya Paopao chipped in five kills, adding 13-for-13 serving with two aces and 18 assists. Jailynn Bermudez served 13-for-14 with two aces. Ayala chipped in four kills and two blocks.
"We started and ended the day with nine players all contributing to both wins," Williams added. "Everyone stepped up and pulled together for these wins. I'm very proud of them all."
Next week, Solano will travel to Los Medanos to play in its classic with Butte and Gavilan, Matches will be at 3 p.m. and 5.
