FAIRFIELD — The Solano College women's volleyball team opened play in the Delta Tournament Thursday by splitting two matches in Stockton.
The Falcons lost to Fresno City 25-15, 25-27, 17-25, 25-17, 15-5. Solano followed it up with a 25-16, 25-16, 25-15 victory over Sacramento City. Two more matches will follow Saturday at 10:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. The Falcons are now 5-3 overall.
Against Fresno City, Kelsey Wall led the team at the net with 12 kills. Vanya Paopao added 11kills, 26 assists, 15 digs and two aces. Lexi Vasquez led the defense with 19 digs, serving 10-for-10 with two aces.
Breanna Davis delivered 14 digs, 15 assist and served 16-for-16 with an ace. Hannah Del Rio chipped in nine kills and three blocks. Malia Decelle added nine kills, 12 digs and two aces. Eryka Ferrer had a great day in the back row with nine digs.
"We lost a five-set heartbreaker," Solano head coach Darla Williams said in an email. "I was happy with our overall performance. We just need to work on finishing games. They were ranked in the top eight of Northern California last year, so I feel very good about the match, though we almost pulled it off in the fourth set but lost the momentum at the end."
Solano finished with 75 digs, 50 kills and 8 aces.
Against Sac City, Del Rio and Wall led the way with 10 kills apiece. Decelle chipped in nine kills, serving 16-for-17 with four aces. Vasquez led the way on defense with 17 digs, serving 11-for-11 with two aces.
Ferrer chipped in 10 digs, serving 6-for-6 with an ace. Vanya Paopao added 23 assist and three aces.
"The team played well to beat Sac City in three sets," Williams added. "The offense was flowing together really well and serving was on point."
