FAIRFIELD  — The Solano College women's volleyball team opened play in the Delta Tournament Thursday by splitting two matches in Stockton.

The Falcons lost to Fresno City 25-15, 25-27, 17-25, 25-17, 15-5. Solano followed it up with a 25-16, 25-16, 25-15 victory over Sacramento City. Two more matches will follow Saturday at 10:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. The Falcons are now 5-3 overall.

