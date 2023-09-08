FAIRFIELD — The Solano Community College women's soccer team lost to Cosumnes River 7-0 on Tuesday.

Cosumnes River had a 2-0 lead at halftime and added five more goals after the break for the win. Dayanara De La Cruz scored four times to lead the Hawks.

