SPORTS-NORTH-CAROLINA-COACH-WANTS-CAL-1-SJ.jpg

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 8: North Carolina's Maycee Bell (25), left, and Stanford's Madison Haley (3), right, go after a ball during the 2019 Women's College Cup final at Avaya Stadium in San Jose, Calif., on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. (Randy Vazquez / Bay Area News Group)

 Randy Vazquez

Alex Simon, Bay Area News Group

As Stanford and Cal continue to hope they can land in the Atlantic Coast Conferenceas the college sports realignment saga continues, one prominent ACC coach is blasting the potential move.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.