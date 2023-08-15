FAIRFIELD — The World Athletics Championships begin Friday in Budapest, Hungary, and Luis Grijalva (Armijo) will be there representing Guatemala.
The 24-year-old Fairfield native is currently ranked ninth in the world in the 5,000 meters. He clocked his personal best time of 12:02.97 to finish third overall at a race June 2 in Italy.
Grijalva will run his qualifying race on Thursday, Aug. 24 with the final scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 27.
Grijalva finished fourth overall at last year’s world championships in Eugene, Oregon (13:10.44). He was 12th at the Olympics in Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 6, 2021 (13:10.09).
He is a Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipient and competes for Guatemala, though he has lived in the United States and in Fairfield for most of his life.
****
Mykal Walker (Vacaville) had quite a recent 24 hours. The NFL linebacker was released Sunday by the Atlanta Falcons – despite being a starter last season – soon after the team returned from its preseason game in Miami against the Dolphins.
Walker had lost his starting spot of late with the Falcons defense, which is under a new defensive coordinator. He made four tackles in the preseason game.
But one day later was signed by the Chicago Bears. Chicago is at Indianapolis Saturday night, so if the former Bulldog can dive into the playbook quickly he may see some action.
For his three-year career, Walker has 104 tackles, 83 assists, one sack, 11 pass deflections, three interceptions (one for touchdown), and two forced fumbles in 49 games.
***
Brandon Talton (Vacaville) was named to the Lou Groza Award Watch List for the fifth time in his career at Nevada.
The former Bulldog was an in-season addition to the list as a freshman in 2019, and his current place on the list marks his fourth-straight preseason inclusion. He is a three-time semifinalist for the award (2019-21).
Talton, the Mountain West’s all-time leader in field goals with 68, enters his fifth season at Nevada in 2023. Over his career, he has hit 80% (68-for-85) of his field-goal attempts, including five of 50+ yards.
The Wolf Pack open the season Saturday, Sept. 2 at No. 6 USC.
***
Jesse Scholtens (Rodriguez) made his fifth career major league start for the Chicago White Sox Saturday night and was brilliant through six innings.
The 29-year-old rookie scattered four hits over six scoreless against the MIlwaukee Brewers. He pitched into the seventh inning before getting into some trouble, giving up a two-run double that ended his night.
Milwaukee went on to a 3-2 victory. The right-hander walked three batters and struck out five.
Scholtens is 1-5 this season with a solid 3.20 ERA. He has made 19 appearances with his five starts and has one save. Scholtens has pitched 56 ⅓ innings and has recorded 40 strikeouts.
***
Tony Gonsolin (Vacaville) had a start Saturday night for the Los Angeles Dodgers and was stellar in his six innings of work.
The 29-year-old right-hander threw six innings, allowed one earned run and scattered three hits. He went on to strike out six batters and allowed no walks. The Dodgers went on to a 4-1 win at home over the Colorado Rockies.
Gonsolin is now 8-4 with a 4.29 ERA in 99 ⅔ innings. He has 80 strikeouts
***
Devereaux Harrison (Vacaville) logged his team-best fifth quality start Thursday for the Vancouver Canadians, the High-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays.
Harrison threw six scoreless innings that featured just four hits allowed and one walk to go with seven strikeouts. He was in line for a victory before the visiting Tri-City Dust Devils scored their two runs in the eighth inning. Vancouver finished with a 3-2 victory.
The 22-year-old right-hander is 5-2 this season with a 2.37 ERA. He has pitched in 22 games, started 12 and earned one save in 76 innings. Harrison also has 68 strikeouts.
***
Two area catchers were on the move in Minor League Baseball. The Altoona Curve activated Carter Bins (Rodriguez) from the 60-day injured list and Troy Claunch (Vacaville) was assigned to the Winston-Salem Dash.
Bins is 3-for-19 since returning to Altoona, the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates. He has a home run and three RBI. Bins also caught a complete game Friday night from starter Aaron Shortridge, a product of nearby Vintage-Napa.
Claunch is 2-for-6 in his return with an RBI. Winston-Salem is the High-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.