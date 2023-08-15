Luis Grijalva

FAIRFIELD — The World Athletics Championships begin Friday in Budapest, Hungary, and Luis Grijalva (Armijo) will be there representing Guatemala.

The 24-year-old Fairfield native is currently ranked ninth in the world in the 5,000 meters. He clocked his personal best time of 12:02.97 to finish third overall at a race June 2 in Italy. 

