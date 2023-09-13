FAIRFIELD — Senior defensive back Taylor Williams (Vanden) got into the scoring column Saturday as Missouri Western State University rolled to a 68-14 win over Lincoln of Missouri.
Williams intercepted a pass in the third quarter for the Griffons and raced 69 yards with the pick for a touchdown. Missouri Western State improved to 1-1 on the young season.
Williams played six games for the school in St. Joseph, Missouri as a junior. He finished with five pass breakups and 11 total tackles.
His collegiate journey began at Santa Rosa Junior College in 2021 when he played in nine games and had 43 tackles, half a sack and one interception.
Williams was a two-year starter at Vanden where he finished with 34 total tackles, three interceptions and a forced fumble.
Here’s a look at all the area athlete at four-year colleges and in professional baseball:
Senior center Jake Levengood (Vacaville) helped power the Oregon State offensive line Saturday as the Beavers rolled to a 57-0 win over UC Davis. Oregon State racked up 450 yards of offense. Sophomore wide receiver Jamai East (Vanden) made his first catch for Oregon State and gained 10 yards.
Fifth-year senior place kicker Brandon Talton (Vacaville) booted field goals of 29 and 44 yards for Nevada, but the Wolf Pack was no match for Idaho in a 33-6 loss.
Senior linebacker Armon Bailey (Vanden) made two solo tackles and three assists, including part of one for loss, and also broke up a pass for Sac State in its 34-6 win at home over Texas A&M-Commerce.
Junior cornerback Zion Booker (Fairfield resident/St. Patrick-St. Vincent) made three solo tackles and had one assist that went for a tackle for loss as Pacific lost to George Fox 14-9.
Fifth-year senior defensive lineman Mondo Calderon (Fairfield) had two solo tackles and eight assists for Minnesota-Morris in a 49-28 loss to Hamline.
Sophomore running back Darian Leon-Guerrero (Vacaville) got one carry for UD Davis and gained one yard in the Aggies’ 57-0 loss to Oregon State in Corvallis.
Junior defensive lineman Emmett Espino (Armijo) and his brother redshirt freshman Blake Espino (Vacaville) each recorded a solo tackle for Minot State in a 56-14 loss to Minnesota State, Moorhead.
Graduate student and cornerback Zamir Wallace (Fairfield resident, De La Salle) had three solo tackles, one forced fumble and an interception for San Diego in a 28-21 overtime loss to Colorado-Mesa.
Senior defensive back JacksonTroutt (Rodriguez) was listed on the participation chart for the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in a 30-13 win over Gallaudet, a game suspended early because of lightning in the area.
Senior wide receiver Asa Wondeh (Wood) was listed on the participation chart for the University of Tennessee, Martin in a 38-31 win over Missouri State.
Sophomore tight end Elijah Boyd (Armijo) was listed on the participation chart for the University of Texas, El Paso in a 38-7 loss at Northwestern.
Senior defensive back Luis Vicino, Jr., got the start for Western Oregon in a 29-14 win over Lincoln.
Women’s Volleyball
Junior setter and defensive specialist Camille Rivers (Vacaville, Holy Names) and senior defensive specialist Sophia Hull (Fairfield resident, Benicia) saw game action as the Penguins went 0-4 on the week against Sonoma State, CSU Monterey Bay, CSU Dominguez HIlls and CSU San Bernardino. Rivers had 43 assists and 39 digs. Hull added 14 digs, one block and one assist.
Senior outside hitter Lindsey McLaughlin (Rodriguez, Solano) played for Cal Poly Humboldt in the Colorado-Mesa Invitational as the team went 1-3 against Colorado-Mesa, Adams State, Sioux Falls and Fresno Pacific. McLaughlin had 55 kills, 32 digs, eight blocks and four assists.
Freshman setter Khaycee Jamias-Cadenas (Rodriguez) played three sets for Wiliam Jessup in a 3-2 win over UC Merced and had six assists, four digs and one kill. She also played one set in a 3-2 loss to Arizona Christian.
Freshman defensive specialist Sumerlyn Spencer (Vanden) had two assists, two digs and two service aces for Oregon Tech in wins over Lewis & Clark and Walla Walla.
Senior setter Kayla Somontan (Vacaville, Solano), senior setter Emily Hansen (Buckingham) and junior outside hitter Dani Rydjord (Vacaville, Solano) all saw game action for Simpson in wins over Westcliff, Antelope Valley and La Sierra. Somonton had 33 assists, including 30 in one match, two kills, seven aces and 24 digs. Hansen added five assists, one ace and one dig in one match. Rydjord contributed four digs and one dig in a match.
Women’s Soccer
Junior midfielder Peja Balanon (Vacaville) played 96 minutes for Cal Poly in matches against Gonzaga and Santa Clara. The Mustangs lost to Gonzaga 4-1 and tied Santa Clara 1-1.
Graduate student and defender Samarah Hendricks (Vacaville, Solano) played 130 minutes for Mount Marty in a 2-1 win over Bethany and a 5-0 loss to Bethel of Kansas.
Junior defender Erika Tilford (Wood, UC Santa Barbara) played all 90 minutes for Sacramento State in a 3-2 loss to University of the Pacific.
Junior midfielder Kayla Arias-Lerma (Buckingham) and senior forward Ashley Horan (Buckingham) both got field time for Simpson in a 3-0 win over Antelope Valley and a 2-0 win over La Sierra. Arias-Lerma played a combined 61 minutes, took three shots with two of them directly at goal. Horan played six minutes off the bench in the La Sierra match.
Major League Baseball
Right-handed pitcher Jesse Scholtens (Rodriguez) made two starts for the Chicago White Sox last week. Scholtens went 3 2/3 innings in a 12-1 loss at Kansas City, allowing nine hits and five earned runs to go with one walk and one strikeout. He had a better outing Sunday at Detroit where the White Sox lost 3-2. Scholtens went five innings, allowed eight hits and three earned runs to go with two walks and four strikeouts. For the season, Scholtens is 1-8 and has one save with a 4.44 ERA in 79 innings with 52 strikeouts.
Minor League Baseball
Catcher Carter Bins (Rodriguez) has gone 6 for 24 in the month of September for the Double-A Altoona Curve, an affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates. He has two runs scored, one double, one home run and seven RBI this month. Bins went 3-for-5 Sunday in a 5-4 win over Hattiesburg, doubling and driving in three runs.
Pitcher Devereaux Harrison (Vacaville) had a no decision for the Single-A Vancouver Canadians in a 3-2 loss in 10 innings to Tri-Cities last week. Harrison pitched five innings, allowed just four hits and one earned run to go with four strikeouts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.