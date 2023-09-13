Taylor Williams, Missouri Western State

Taylor Williams, Missouri Western State senior defensive back

 Courtesy Photo

FAIRFIELD — Senior defensive back Taylor Williams (Vanden) got into the scoring column Saturday as Missouri Western State University rolled to a 68-14 win over Lincoln of Missouri. 

Williams intercepted a pass in the third quarter for the Griffons and raced 69 yards with the pick for a touchdown. Missouri Western State improved to 1-1 on the young season.

