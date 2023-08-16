SPORTS-CMP-SANJOSESTATE-TRAINER-PLEA-SPORTS

Former San Jose State head athletics trainer Scott Shaw leaves the Robert E. Peckham Federal Courthouse in San Jose, California on Thursday, July 20, 2023, the second day of his trial over accusations he sexually assaulted female athletes during treatment. (Carolyn Stein/Bay Area News Group/TNS)

Julia Prodis Sulek, Bay Area News Group

SAN JOSE — More than a decade after 17 female swimmers from San Jose State first accused the head athletic trainer of sexually assaulting them during treatment sessions, Scott Shaw pleaded guilty to two federal charges Tuesday as part of a plea deal.

