FAIRFIELD — The Fairfield High School Hall of Fame induction class for 2023 will feature one of the best hurdlers ever to come out of Solano County and a baseball team that shocked the Sac-Joaquin Section with a championship run.
Daje Pugh earned the state track and field championship in the 300-meter hurdles in 2012, was a six-time state placer and a seven-time Section Masters champion. Pugh went on to compete collegiately at Washington and Kentucky.
The 1999 Fairfield baseball team won the section title despite entering the postseason tournament as the third seed out of the Monticello Empire League. The Falcons went undefeated in the playoffs and defeated Woodland, with future Boston Red Sox star Dustin Pedroia, in the title game.
The Hall of Fame class also includes 2006 graduate Neelon Greenwood (track and field, basketball), 1998 graduate Lindsey Meeks Crain (swimming, water polo), 2994 grad Bryan Collins (water polo, basketball, soccer), 1994 grad David Yi (wrestling) and long-time swimming and water polo coach Wes Lai.
The Hall of Fame Dinner and Induction will take place Saturday, Sept. 23, at Fairfield High School.
A capsuled look at the individuals:
Daje Pugh
Pugh started running at the age of 6 under the tutelage other father, Lewis Pugh. Her father ran track and was a hurdler in the U.S. Army and was able to use his knowledge and experience to help train her. She ran in the AAU and USATF circuit throughout her younger years to prepare her for the future. She started on the hurdles in the seventh grade where she would race against high school athletes.
Pugh was a seven-time champion Masters champion. She ran in the Stanford Invitational in 2012 where she won the 400-meter hurdles. She qualified for the state meet all four years of high school. Her senior year she won the state meet with a time of 40.57 seconds. Pugh also became the eighth fastest runner the U.S. in the 300 hurdles. Also at the state meet her senior year, she ran the 100 hurdles in a time of 13.6 and finished third.
Pugh continued her athletic career at the University of Washington as a 400 hurdler. After one year, she transferred to the University of Kentucky where she finished her degree in Kinesiology, Exercise Science. She was able to compete in the SEC championship in 2015, ranking eighth overall in conference.
Pugh currently lives in Fairfield and is a branch manager for Enterprise Rent-A-Car. She helps coach track and field with her dad's youth track team. She also coached hurdles at Benicia High andWill C. Wood the last couple of years.
Wes Lai
After swimming and playing water polo at Armijo, Lai graduated from Solano College, Chico State and Cal. He coaching swimming and water polo at Fairfield High from 1983 to 1998, took a brief leave to coach Solano College, and returned to coach Fairfield from 2004 to 2006.
During that time, he led his water polo teams to league championships in 1998, 2004 and 2005. The 2004 and 2005 teams also won section titles. He led the boys swimming team to league championships every year between 1987 and 1997.
During his tenure at Fairfield High, he had 10 high school All-Americans, voted on by the high school coaches selection committee.
Bryan Collins
Collins was a multi-sport athlete. His freshman year, he participated in soccer as a center forward but decided that he like water polo instead. He became the goalie for the water polo team and his career flourished.
Collins was named a two-time high school All-American in 1993 and 1994. He was named a Junior Olympic All-American in 1993. He traveled to Canada and Mexico with the Junior National Team to play against the Men's National Teams. He was invited to participate in the U.S. Olympic Festival in St. Louis in 1994.
Collins played basketball all four years at Fairfield. He was the starting guard and was named all-MEL honorable mention in 1994.
Collins attended Solano College, Cal and Sac State. He continued to play water polo at the collegiate level. Today, he lives in Pleasant Cove, Utah, with his family. He is the Director of Franchise Operations at Costa Vida Fresh Mexican Grill.
Lindsey (Meeks) Crain
Meeks, at the time, was a fast swimmer. Her favorite stroke was the breast stroke. She holds the school record for frosh-soph girls 100 breast stroke (1:10.61), the varsity 100 breast stroke (1:06.39) and was part of the school record holding 200 medley relay (1:58.47), swimming the second leg.
In water polo, she was one of the top scorers as well as an excellent defender. She graduated from UC San Diego where she was an eight-time All-American swimmer between 1999 and 2002. She participated on teams in Division II and Division II. She was named one of the top team student-athletes at UC San Diego in 2001.
Meeks Crain currently lives in San Diego. She is an anesthesiologist.
David Yi
Yi is best known for athletic excellence in wrestling. But while a student at Fairfield, he also played JV football and ran track and field. He was voted Most Inspirational while playing football.
Yi was a three-time Masters placer. He was a state qualifier more than once. He attended the University of California, Davis and now lives in Rocklin and works as a sales director.
Yi is still wrestling. In 2021, he won gold in Greco-Roman and bronze in freestyle in the World Championships. In 2022, he won a pair of goal medals in the Veterans World Champiomship in Bulgaria.
Yi won Greco-Roman and freestyle titles in the 62 kg divisions C 46-50 year old division. He went 9-0 during the competition with four wins in the freestyle and five in Greco-Roman. His achievement earned him the honor of being named the USA Wrestling Athlete of the Week.
Neelon Greenwood
Greenwood used all of his height and leaping ability to not only play basketball but to compete in the long jump, triple jump and high jump in track and field. In his senior year, he posted marks of 2 feet, 6 inches in the long jump, 50-1 1/4 in the triple jump and 6-0 in the high jump. He placed fifth in the state championship at Cerritos College with a triple jump of 49-11 in the prelims and 49-3 in the finals.
Greenwood continued his track career at Sacramento City College in 2007. There he was the Big 8 Conference champion in both the long jump and triple jump (23-0 and 48-8, respectively). He was the Northern California Regional Champion with marks of 23-4 1/2 in the long jump and 48-9 1/2 in the triple jump. He was named the Northern California Field Athlete of the Year and a major part of the Northern California team championship at Sac City. In the state championship, Greenwood finished fourth in the long jump and fifth in the triple jump, helping Sac City to win the state title for the first time since 1942.
In his second season at Sac City (2008), he was a Big 8 Conference Champion, again voted as the Big 8 Field Athlete of the Year, Northern California Athlete of the Year, and placed second in the state championship in the long jump (24-7) and was a state champion in the triple jump (51-5).
In 2009, Greenwood earned a scholarship to the University of Oklahoma. In his senior year, he finished 12th in the long jump and seventh in the triple jump at the Big 12 Conference Championships, 17th in the long jump and ninth in the triple jump at the West Regionals, and 14th in the triple jump (50-7 1/4) at the NCAA national track and field championships at the University of Oregon.
After college, Greenwood stayed in Oklahoma and lived in Moore. He has been a police officer in Norman for 10 years and is a school resource officer with the title of Master Police Officer. He also became a realtor in the past four years.
