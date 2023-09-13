Daje Pugh, Fairfield Hall of Fame

Daje Pugh of Fairfield heads to the finish line in the 100 hurdles at the State Track and Field Championships Friday, June 3, 2011, in Clovis, Calif. (Photo by/Gary Kazanjian)

FAIRFIELD — The Fairfield High School Hall of Fame induction class for 2023 will feature one of the best hurdlers ever to come out of Solano County and a baseball team that shocked the Sac-Joaquin Section with a championship run.

Daje Pugh earned the state track and field championship in the 300-meter hurdles in 2012, was a six-time state placer and a seven-time Section Masters champion. Pugh went on to compete collegiately at Washington and Kentucky.

