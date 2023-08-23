FAIRFIELD — The college football landscape is full of area players ready to make an impact at their respective four-year colleges, and some are already gaining notoriety on a national level.
The college football season officially kicks off this weekend with a few local athletes taking the field. The bulk of area athletes have season openers next week.
Here’s a look at all those found on rosters this season:
Armon Bailey (Vanden) is a decorated senior linebacker at Sacramento State. Bailey was All-Big Sky last season, is currently a second team preseason FCS All-American and is also on the Buck Buchanan Watch List as a top linebacker at that level. Bailey led the Hornets a year ago with 88 tackles, 12.5 of them were for loss, and he also had six sacks. Sacramento State opens Thursday, Aug. 31 at Nicholls State in Thibodaux, Louisiana.
Brandon Talton (Vacaville) is a fifth-year graduate student at Nevada and place kicker. Talton was 10-of-12 on his field goals and perfect on 15 point-after attempts in seven games due to injury. He is the Mountain West Conference’s all-time leader with 65 field goals. The Wolf Pack open Saturday, Sept. 2 at USC.
Jake Levengood (Vacaville) is a senior center at Oregon State. Levengood played in all 13 games last year for the Beavers, was a All-Pac-12 honorable mention and has been named to the Rimington Watch List among the nation’s best centers. Oregon State opens on Sunday, Sept. 3 at San Jose State.
Levengood has a new area teammate in sophomore wide receiver Jamai East (Vanden/San Mateo CC). East made 11 catches last season at San Mateo for 165 yards and two touchdowns.
Asa Wondeh (Will C. Wood/Sac City) is a senior wide receiver at Eastern New Mexico. He had a huge junior year for the Greyhounds, hauling in 52 catches for 929 yards and seven touchdowns in 11 games. Wondeh earned first-team, all-Lone Star State honors and was conference’s Newcomer of the Year.
The Wallace brothers are back at the University of San Diego. Amir Wallace (Fairfield resident, De La Salle alum) is a graduate student and defensive back. He was honorable mention all-Pioneer League with 12 solo tackles, three pass deflections and one fumble recovery. He also returned a punt and kickoff.
Zamir Wallace (Fairfield resident, De La Salle alum) played in three games with 10 solo tackles and a pass deflection. The Toreros open the season Sept. 2 at Cal Poly.
Elijah Boyd (Armijo/Contra Costa) is a sophomore tight end for the University of Texas, El Paso. He had six catches for 47 yards at Contra Costa last season. The Miners open the season at Jax State in Jacksonville, Alabama.
Justin Duff (Armijo/Contra Costa) is a junior long snapper at UTEP. He was the long snapper at Contra Costa last season.
Luis Vincino Jr. (Vanden) is a senior defensive back at Western Oregon. Vincino Jr. made 16 solo tackles as a junior and had three pass deflections. The Wolves open the season Thursday, Aug. 31 at South Dakota State.
Jordan Santos (Vacaville) is a redshirt sophomore defensive lineman at Western Oregon where he had five assisted tackles.
Zion Booker (Fairfield resident, St. Patrick-St. Vincent alum) is a junior defensive back at Pacific. Booker played in nine games in 2022 and had 13 pass deflections, 1 forced fumble, one block and 36 solo tackles. The Boxers open the season at home against Chapman on Sept. 2.
Darion Dunlap-Johnson (Rodriguez/Contra Costa) is a junior defensive back at Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas. He made 55 tackles and had six interceptions at Contra Costa last season. The Bisons open the season Thursday, Aug. 31 at Southern Nazarene in Bethany, Oklahoma.
The Espino brothers are on the football team at Minot State. Emmett Espino (Armijo) is a junior defensive lineman. He made 14 tackles and had five sacks as a sophomore. Blake Espino (Vacaville) is a redshirt freshman linebacker. The Beavers kick off Thursday, Aug. 31 against Southwestern Minnesota State.
Jackson Troutt (Rodriguez) is a senior defensive back and team captain at the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, New York. Trout made four solo tackles, three assists and had one pass deflection and one forced fumble as a sophomore. The Mariners open Saturday, Sept. 2 at Western Connecticut State.
Taylor Williams (Vanden/Santa Rosa) is a senior defensive back at Missouri Western State. Williams made 11 tackles last season and five pass breakups in six games. The Griffons kick off the season Thursday, Aug. 31 vs. Central Missouri in St. Joseph.
Kha’Ron Thrower (Fairfield/Contra Costa) is a junior defensive back at UPike, the University of Pikeville, in Kentucky. The Bears open the season Saturday at Campbellsville University in Kentucky.
Darion Leon-Guerrero (Vacaville) is a sophomore running back at UC Davis. Leon-Guerrero had one carry for four yards against Cal Poly last season as a freshman. The Aggies open the season Thursday, Aug. 31 at Texas A&M-Commerce.
The Freshmen
Gabriel Batres (Rodriguez) is a freshman defensive lineman at Valparaiso. Valpo opens the season Thursday, Aug. 31 at Youngstown State in Ohio.
Leroy Bryant (Rodriguez) is a freshman defensive back at the University of Washington. The Huskies open the season Saturday, Sept. 2 at Boise State.
Jacob Edmonds (Vacaville) is a freshman offensive lineman at Utah. The Utes open the season Thursday, Aug. 31 at home against Florida.
Raymond Lane (Will C. Wood) is a freshman offensive lineman at Adams State. The Grizzlies open Saturday, Sept. 2 at Lincoln University in Oakland.
Devin Martin (Vanden) is a freshman linebacker at LaVerne. The Leopards open the season Saturday, Sept. 2 at home against Willamette.
Brady Mott (Vacaville) is listed as a freshman wide receiver for Army. The Black Knights open the season Saturday, Sept. 2 at Louisiana-Monroe.
King Williams (Vanden) is a redshirt freshman defensive back at Washington State. Williams walked on prior to last season. The Cougars open the season Saturday, Sept. 2 at Colorado State.
Did we miss someone at a four-year college? Please email sports editor Matt Miller at mmiller@dailyrepublic.net if so.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.