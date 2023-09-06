Asa Wondeh, Eastern New Mexico football

Asa Wondeh was a receiver last season at Eastern New Mexico.

FAIRFIELD — Will C. Wood High School graduate Asa Wondeh transferred from Eastern New Mexico to the University of Tennessee, Martin for the new season.

Instead of eating up folks as a talented wide receiver in the Lone Star Conference, Wondeh opened the season at No. 1 Georgia Saturday. He still made his presence felt by leading the UT Martin receiving corps with four catches for 42 yards against the mighty Bulldogs in a 48-7 loss.

