FAIRFIELD — Will C. Wood High School graduate Asa Wondeh transferred from Eastern New Mexico to the University of Tennessee, Martin for the new season.
Instead of eating up folks as a talented wide receiver in the Lone Star Conference, Wondeh opened the season at No. 1 Georgia Saturday. He still made his presence felt by leading the UT Martin receiving corps with four catches for 42 yards against the mighty Bulldogs in a 48-7 loss.
Wondeh had a huge junior season in New Mexico with the Greyhounds. He hauled in 52 catches for 929 yards and seven touchdowns in 11 games. Wondeh earned first-team, all-Lone Star Conference honors and was named the conference’s Newcomer of the Year.
Wondeh and the Skyhawks – good name for a band – take the competition down a bit this week for a home game against Missouri State.
Here’s a look at how other area athletes fared at the professional level and at four-year colleges:
College Football
Redshirt sophomore Michael Briscoe (Vacaville) had one catch for eight yards in Cal Poly’s 27-10 win over San Diego Saturday. The Mustangs play at San Jose State Saturday.
Senior center Jake Levengood (Vacaville) helps head up a formidable offensive line at Oregon State. The Beavers rolled to a 42-17 win at San Jose State and racked up 473 yards of offense. Oregon State hosts UC Davis Saturday night.
Fifth-year senior kicker Brandon Talton (Vacaville) booted two extra points for Nevada in its 66-14 loss to USC. The Wolf Pack host Idaho Saturday in Reno.
Senior linebacker Armon Bailey helped Sac State get off to a winning start with four solo tackles and two assists. The Hornets won at Nicholls State in Louisiana, 38-24. Sac State hosts Texas A&M, Commerce, Saturday night.
Freshman linebacker Devin Martin (Vanden) got his first taste of college football, making one solo tackle in La Verne’s 24-21 loss to Willamette. The Leopards have an early bye week.
Senior defensive back Jackson Troutt (Rodriguez) made a solo tackle for the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in a 52-35 win over Western Connecticut State. The Mariners host Gallaudet Saturday in Kings Point, N.Y., the national school for the deaf and hard of hearing that has a solid athletics program.
Junior defensive lineman Emmett Espino (Armijo) filled up a stat sheet when he recorded two solo tackles, five assists, one quarterback hurry and a sack for Minot State in a 28-23 loss to Southwest Minnesota State. His brother Blake Espino (Vacaville) also saw action. The Beavers head to Minnesota State next Saturday.
Senior defensive back Taylor Williams (Vanden) picked up a solo tackle, two assists and a pass breakup for Missouri Western State in a 45-38 loss to Central Missouri. The Griffons play at Lincoln in Jefferson City, Missouri, Saturday night.
Junior defensive back Kha’Ron Thrower (Fairfield) had two solo tackles and one assist for the University of Pikeville (Kentucky) in a 27-20 win over Cumberlands. UPike plays Georgetown College (Kentucky) Saturday.
Graduate student defensive backs Zamir Wallace and Amir Wallace (Fairfield residents, De La Salle grads) both saw action for San Diego in a 27-10 loss to Cal Poly. Amir Wallace had a solo tackle and one assist, to go with half credit for a tackle for loss. Zamir Wallace had two pass breakups.
Half of the Toreros roster was out because of disciplinary reasons, owing to a hazing incident. San Diego hosts Colorado Mesa Saturday.
Western Oregon was thumped by FCS No. 1 South Dakota State 45-7 last week but senior defensive back Luis Vicino Jr., was busy. Vicino had four solo tackles, two assists, 1 ½ tackles for loss and one pass breakup.
Volleyball
Junior outside hitter Taylor Whyte (Vanden) played in four matches for Chico State as the Wildcats went 3-1. She had 32 kills, 23 digs and three service aces in matches against Academy of Arts, Fresno Pacific, Western Oregon and Western New Mexico.
Junior setter and defensive specialist Camille Rivers (Vacaville) has made the transfer from the now defunct Holy Names University to Dominican California. Rivers had three kills, 31 assists and 24 digs in losses to CSU Monterey Bay, Northwest Nazarene and Minnesota-Mankato. Sophia Hull (Fairfield resident/Benicia grad) saw action in all three matches and had five digs.
Senior outside hitter Lindsey McLaughlin (Rodriguez, Solano) joined her Cal Poly Humboldt teammates in Anchorage, Alaska, for the Seawolf Invitational. She put up big numbers with 45 kills, 31 digs, four blocks and four assists.
Freshman defensive specialist Sumerlyn Spencer (Vanden) picked up two digs for Oregon Tech in a 3-0 loss to Eastern Oregon.
Pacific Union College enjoyed a 3-0 win over West Coast Baptist. Junior middle blocker Izzy Bandy (Vacaville) had 11 kills, three digs and a block. Freshman setter Chelsea Tamayo (Vacaville) added four assists, five digs and a service ace.
Simpson secured two 3-0 wins over West Coast Baptist. Senior setter Kayla Somotan (Vacaville) had 26 assists, four aces and nine digs. Senior setter Emily Hansen (Buckingham) had nine assists, one kill and one dig. Junior outside hitter Dani Rydjord (Vacaville, Solano) contributed 10 kills, one assist, one block and one kill.
Women’s Soccer
Junior Summer Baron (Vacaville, Da Vinci) managed four shots on goal but did not score for Chico State in a 2-1 win over Regis and a 4-0 loss to Colorado School of the Mines. Junior midfielder Kylie Rolling (Wood) played 55 minutes combined in both matches.
Junior midfielder Peja Balanon (Vacaville) played 16 minutes on the field for Cal Poly in a 2-0 loss to Cal.
William Jessup went 1-2-1 in matches against Simpson, Academy of Arts, Warner-Pacific and Pacific Union. Freshman goalkeeper Lilliana Fenn (Armijo) was involved in two shutouts with 11 saves. The other matches didn’t go as well.
Graduate student and defender Samarah Hendricks (Vacaville, Solano) played 56 of the 90 minutes for Mount Marty in a 3-0 loss to Black Hills State.
Junior defender Erika Tilford assisted on a goal with a corner kick that teammate Cassandra Hermann was able to convert as Sac State defeated UC Riverside 1-0. Tilford also played a full 90 minutes in a 2-0 loss to UC Irvine.
Junior midfielder Kayla Arias-Lerma (Buckingham) had a shot on goal and played 90 minutes for Simpson in a 0-0 draw with Jessup. Senior forward Ashley Horan also played 19 minutes. Horan added another 15 minutes of action in a 2-1 loss to Warner Pacific.
Major League Baseball
Jesse Scholtens (Rodriguez) started for the Chicago White Sox Tuesday and had a strong outing, despite a no decision. Scholtens pitched 5 ⅓ innings, allowing six hits and one earned run to go with a strikeout in a 9-3 loss to the Baltimore Orioles.
Minor League Baseball
Carter Bins (Rodriguez) had strong back-to-back games for the Altoona Curve, the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates. He went 3-for-7 with a double, home run and two RBI. Bins finished the season with 78 at bats, 11 runs scored, 15 hits, three home runs, three RBIs and a .197 batting average.
Devereaux Harrison (Vacaville) pitched 4 ⅔ innings in his final outing, allowing no earned runs with one walk and eight strikeouts for the Vancouver Canadians, a Single-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays. Harrison converted to a starter and finished his season 5-5 with a 3.01 ERA, working in 25 games with 15 starts and a save. He pitched 89.2 innings and struck out 84.
Troy Claunch (Vacaville) finished his season with the Winston-Salem Dash, a single-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. He got 135 at bats and had 16 runs scored, 26 hits, four home runs, 20 RBIs and hit .193 for the season.
