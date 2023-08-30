SPORTS-WILL-QB-JUSTIN-FIELDS-MISS-3-TB.jpg

Bears quarterback Justin Fields winds up for a throw as Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker attempts to block in the first quarter on Nov. 20, 2022.

 John J. Kim

FAIRFIELD — Vacaville High School graduate Mykal Walker was one of 24 players waived by the Chicago Bears Tuesday in an effort to finalize the team's 53-man roster.

The linebacker had hoped for a second act in the NFL with Chicago after being waived by the Atlanta Falcons two weeks ago. Walker had three tackles and assist on Saturday as the Bears lost their final exhibition tuneup 24-21 to the Buffalo Bills. He also had five solo tackles and two assists the previous week with the Bears in a loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

