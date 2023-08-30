FAIRFIELD — Vacaville High School graduate Mykal Walker was one of 24 players waived by the Chicago Bears Tuesday in an effort to finalize the team's 53-man roster.
The linebacker had hoped for a second act in the NFL with Chicago after being waived by the Atlanta Falcons two weeks ago. Walker had three tackles and assist on Saturday as the Bears lost their final exhibition tuneup 24-21 to the Buffalo Bills. He also had five solo tackles and two assists the previous week with the Bears in a loss to the Indianapolis Colts.
The 2022 season was Walker’s third and most productive season after earning a starting role in Atlanta. He finished with 97 tackles (46 solo, 51 assists) with his first career sack, six pass deflections, two interceptions and a forced fumble. For his career, Walker has had a hand in 166 tackles in 49 games with 11 pass deflections and three interceptions, one that he took for a touchdown.
Now it's wait-and-see time for the former Vacaville High and Fresno State University Bulldog.
Major League Baseball
Jesse Scholtens (Rodriguez) got one start last week for the Chicago White Sox. Scholtens went 5 2/3 innings Thursday against the Oakland Athletics. He allowed six hits, five earned runs and walked four in a no decision. The A's went on to an 8-5 win in that game.
Tony Gonsolin (Vacaville) Gonsolin was shut down for the season for the Los Angeles Dodgers and will need Tommy John surgery. Gonsolin will finish the season 8-5 in 20 starts and 103 innings and finishes with a 4.98 ERA and 82 strikeouts.
Minor League Baseball
Carter Bins (Rodriguez) is hitting .164 with 10 hits, one home run and seven RBI in 68 at bats with the Double-A Altoona Curve, an affiliate with the Pittsburgh Pirates. The 24-year-old catcher had one of his best games to date on Saturday when he went 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI in a 9-8 win over the Akron RubberDucks.
Troy Claunch (Vacaville) had back-to back games last week with home runs for the Winston-Salem Dash, a High-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. He went 2-for-4 with a double, home run and three RBIs Thursday in a 14-11 win over the Bowling Green Hot Rods. Claunch followed that up Friday by going 2-for-2 with a home run and an RBI in a 10-5 loss to the Hot Rods. Claunch is hitting .202 in 198 at bats with 26 hits, 16 runs scored, four home runs and 20 RBI.
Devereaux Harrison (Vacaville) lost a start Wednesday as the Vancouver Canadians, a Single-A affiliate of the Toronto Blues Jays, lost 4-0 to the Spokane Indians. Harrison went six innings, allowed five hits and three runs, and also struck out six batters.
College Football
Junior defensive back Kha'Ron Thrower (Fairfield) had one pass breakup for the University of Pikeville (Kentucky) in a 28-27 win over Campbellsville.
Women's College Soccer
Freshman goalkeeper Lilliana Fenn (Armijo) saw action for the William Jessup women's soccer team in a pair of games. She made one save and allowed no goals in 12:41 of action against Southern Oregon and had two saves and no goals allowed in 10:50 against College of Idaho. Jessup lost both games in the minutes when Fenn was not on the field.
Junior midfielder Peja Balanon (Vacaville) played 48 minutes in the midfield for Cal Poly over two games. The Mustangs lost at UCLA 2-1 before beating Loyola Marymount 2-0.
Junior midfielder Kayla Arias-Lerma (Buckingham) and senior forward Ashley Horan (Buckingham) played for Simpson in a 1-1 draw against Oregon Tech. Arias-Lerma played 90 minutes and had one shot on goal. Horan was on the field for 27 minutes.
Women's College Volleyball
Junior middle blocker Izzy Bandy (Vacaville) and freshman setter Chelsea Tamayo (Vacaville) both saw action for Pacific Union College in a loss to Southern Oregon and a win over Warner-Pacific (Oregon). Bandy played in six total sets with 15 kills over the two matches with two assists and a total of 15 digs. Tamayo also played in six sets and had one kill, 17 assists and six digs.
Freshman defensive specialist Sumerlyn Spencer (Vanden) scored her first collegiate service ace for Oregon Tech during a loss to Benedictine Mesa in Honolulu at the Magic Island Hawaii Classic.
Simpson went 1-2 against Southern Oregon, Menlo and Warner-Pacific at the Menlo tournament. Senior setter Kayla Somonton (Vacaville), senior setter Emily Hansen (Buckingham) and junior outside hitter Dani Rydjord (Vacaville, Solano) all saw action. Somonton played in 10 sets and had one kill, 52 assists and 15 digs. Hansen added two kills, 20 assists and two digs. Rydjord added five kills in two matches covering three sets.
Freshman setter Khaycee Jamias-Cadenas (Rodriguez) competed for William Jessuop at the Hawaii tournament. She played in nine sets and had two kills, 48 assists and 19 digs. Jessup went 2-1 against Easter Oregon, Embry-Riddle and Bryan College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.