FAIRFIELD — Vacaville High School graduate Mykal Walker is the lone area product still on an NFL roster and is expected to have another productive season for the Atlanta Falcons with the linebacker corps.
The 25-year-old Walker enters his fourth season with the Falcons after a stellar career at Fresno State University. Walker is coming off his third and most productive season statistically after earning a starting role. He finished with 97 tackles (46 solo, 51 assists), his first career sack, six pass deflections, two interceptions and a forced fumble.
For his career, Walker now has 104 tackles, 83 assists, one sack, 11 pass deflections, three interceptions (one for a touchdown) and two forced fumbles in 49 games.
Changes could be ahead, however. Defensive coordinator Dean Pees announced his retirement after 18 seasons in the NFL and Ryan Nielsen is now in charge. Nielsen was most recently the defensive line coach and co-defensive coordinator for the New Orleans Saints.
The Falcons finished 7-10 overall in 2022, one game behind the Buccaneers (8-9). The exhibition season begins for the Falcons at 4 p.m. Friday night at the Miami Dolphins. The regular season starts Sunday, Sept. 10, at home, against the Carolina Panthers.
***
Vacaville's Jake Levengood, an Oregon State redshirt senior, was one of 40 centers across the nation selected to the Rimington Trophy watch list last week.
Levengood is one of six center selections from the Pac-12 Conference and it's his second straight year on the initial list. The Rimington is given annually to the nation's top collegiate center.
Levengood was an all-Pac-12 honorable mention last year and a third-team selection by Pro Football Focus. He started all 13 games for OSU last season and enters 2023 having played in 40 career games.
The Rimington watch list was the second preseason honor for Levengood. He was chosen as a second team all-Pac-12 preseason honoree by the conference media.
***
Rodriguez graduate Jesse Scholtens made two starts in the past week on the mound for the Chicago White Sox.
The 29-year-old right-hander was a hard luck loser a week ago on Tuesday when the White Sox fell to the Texas Rangers in Arlington 2-0. Scholtens allowed only three hits and one earned run over six innings. He also had just one walk to go with six strikeouts.
Scholtens had a no decision Sunday after the White Sox pulled out a 5-3 win over the Cleveland Guardians. He again pitched six innings, allowing six hits, two earned runs and one walk, to go with another six strikeouts.
The former Mustang is now 1-4 on the season with a 3.06 ERA with 35 strikeouts in 50 innings. He has made four starts this season and also has one save out of the bullpen.
***
Vacaville's Tony Gonsolin picked up a pair of wins, one a strong outing and the other came via a big assist from his Los Angeles Dodgers teammates.
Gonsolin pitched five innings, allowing only five hits and one earned run as the Dodgers rolled to a 10-1 win over the Oakland A's last Wednesday. He had a no decision Monday night after allowing nine hits, six earned runs in six innings with one walk and three strikeouts. The Dodgers again scored big in a 13-7 win in San Diego over the Padres.
Gonsolin this season is now 7-4 with a 4.42ERA in 18 starts that have covered 93.2 innings. He has 74 strikeouts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.