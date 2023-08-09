SPORTS-FALCONS-INJURY-REPORT-LEADING-TACKLER-1-AT.jpg

Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker did not practice Thursday, according to the team’s official injury report. (Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com)

 Miguel Martinez

FAIRFIELD — Vacaville High School graduate Mykal Walker is the lone area product still on an NFL roster and is expected to have another productive season for the Atlanta Falcons with the linebacker corps.

The 25-year-old Walker enters his fourth season with the Falcons after a stellar career at Fresno State University. Walker is coming off his third and most productive season statistically after earning a starting role. He finished with 97 tackles (46 solo, 51 assists), his first career sack, six pass deflections, two interceptions and a forced fumble.

