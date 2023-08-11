Columnists-Deon D. Price (2017)

Deon D. Price: This Youth Generation

Being a parent is clearly one of the most rewarding and honorable experiences in life. However, it's no secret that parenting in today's environment is vastly different from previous generations and comes with its own unique set of challenges.

As technology advances, societal values shift, parents find themselves faced with the tall task of raising confident, responsible, and resilient youths. We should explore the significant challenges we faced as parents today and discuss effective strategies to navigate them.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.