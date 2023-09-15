Columnists-Colleen Britton

Colleen Britton: The Tax Watchers

 By Maureen Fissolo

“No Taxation without Representation” was a call to arms that lead up to the first American Revolution, and it is fast becoming a battle cry for Californians as ever-increasing state and local taxes force tens of thousands to flee the state every year.

Similar conditions prevailed in the early 1970s, and in 1978 citizens revolted. They overwhelmingly passed Proposition 13, capping property taxes at 1 percent of the assessed value, and protecting taxpayers from runaway taxes by requiring a two-thirds majority vote to pass future tax and bond increases.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.