Two-and-a-half years after the 2020 presidential election, there are still significant and unanswered questions about the legitimacy of that election, and consequently, serious questions about the integrity of the upcoming 2024 election.
Why, after all this time has it not been proven without a shadow of doubt that the 2020 election was, as politicians and pundits alike proclaim, “the most secure election ever?”
Myriad court cases have been filed alleging massive election irregularities throughout the country, yet the courts, including the United States Supreme Court, have yet to actually review any evidence presented. Case after case was dismissed without judges ever examining evidence. Plaintiffs were not granted “standing,” and their cases were summarily dismissed.
It’s almost as if they were afraid to look at the evidence for fear it would destroy the carefully constructed illusion our elections are fair and secure.
Fair, honest and transparent elections are crucial to our republic. They are what separates us from the rest of the world.
What have we discovered about our elections over the past two and a half years?
1. Electronic voting systems are vulnerable to hacking and software “errors.” In June of 2022, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (SISA) issued a security advisory for the Dominion Voting Systems. Dominion systems were also responsible for a “court ordered decertification” of a school board election in Oakland Unified School District when they deemed the wrong candidate a winner.
Due to massive electronic system vulnerabilities, more than 24 major nations have decommissioned the same electronic voting systems now in use across the U.S.and returned to single day elections, paper ballots, and hand counting. California’sShasta County recently did the same.
2. Voter rolls in every state are so poorly maintained that hundreds of millions of ineligible people remain on the rolls nationwide. These include people who have moved or died, people who were born well over 100 years ago, duplicate registrations and non-citizens. These numbers are more than sufficient to change election results.
3. Federal and state laws currently do not require proof of citizenship as a prerequisite for voter registration. Considering all the illegal immigrants who have crossed our border in the past several years, this is serious.
4. By federal law, every time a person interacts with a state or federal agency, the agency is required to offer the opportunity to register to vote. This often results in multiple voter registrations — sometimes without the person’s knowledge.
5. In California, the Department of Motor Vehicles automatically registers applicants to vote. There is no way to reconcile the list of non-citizen license applicants with the voter registration roll. The number of states adopting the same policy is growing rapidly.
6. There is a nationwide explosion of the use of no-excuse vote-by-mail ballots. While convenient, mail ballots are the most insecure form of voting, a finding from presidential commissions in 2002 and 2005.
Ballots can disappear in the mail. The signature verification process is weak in most states and, in many states, non-existent. The time consuming and labor-intensive envelope and ballot processing procedures provide numerous opportunities for ballot manipulation.
When vote-by-mail ballots are mailed to everyone on bloated rolls, hundreds of millions of extra, unclaimed/undeliverable ballots, become ripe for picking by ballot harvesters with nefarious intentions.
7. Photo voter ID, a commonsense security measure, is not required at the polls, thus enabling voter impersonation without consequence.
8. Expanded early voting periods such as the 30 days provided in California create additional opportunities for ballot manipulation.
Individually, these issues may not seem significant, but added together, the odds remain stacked against election integrity and our republic.
Demand reforms to ensure election integrity!
Colleen Britton is a contributing member of the Right Stuff committee and can be reached at vacatpp@gmail.com
(1) comment
Annnnd here we go again with trump's fraudulent voter fraud "case." Wow, "hundreds of millions" of ineligible voters in a country with a total population of about 335 million, that's a lot. With 283 total voter fraud convictions arising from both the 2016 AND 2020 elections, with more Republicans convicted than Democrats, and trump losing those elections by more than 10 million votes, your "facts" seem a bit puny by comparison. But keep beating that long-dead horse, it sure beats discussing the much larger issue of trump's many treasonous crimes.
