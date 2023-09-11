I assert President Trump is right; our national government is a political swamp devoid of common sense and is fiscally mismanaged.
Now, a valid statement must be both true and justified. Culturally, America needs a good dose of critical, pragmatic thinking to determine what is or is not true. People on both sides say, “It’s true because I say so.” This attitude is fast sucking reason and light out of our politics.
American entertainer Pearl Bailey said, “You never find yourself until you face the truth.” I think this is about as real as it gets. It seems to me the America I was raised in, “the land of the free and the home of the brave,” has lost portions of itself over the last hundred plus years with simple truth becoming a casualty.
From 1917 forward, mankind saw various “isms” like socialism, communism, fascism, etc. come into vogue, they were all lies destroying cultures and killing millions. As Sir Winston Churchill said, “Socialism is the philosophy of failure, the creed of ignorance, and the gospel of envy.”
America has, until now, resisted “isms”, often propounded by dilletants, by simply applying common sense. However, common sense is not a gift it is a punishment. Why? Because those of us with it must deal with those bereft of it.
“Isms” were all clearly explained in high school history and economics classes. Our teachers clearly described these philosophies starting with communism contrasting their beguiling lies to our American republic. We were shown “ism” documents filled with good thoughts, high sounding ideals, and moral principles with our teachers’ contrasting words with actual deeds. These failed systems, with their loss of personal freedom and economic foolishness leading to a general societal malaise of cynicism and despair, looked as bad as they should.
I wonder, does actual teaching still go on or do we see something else in our schools? I believe the latter, as any true comparison would have kids clearly understanding American freedom is the winner. Is it perfect? No, nothing is. However, America has worked well for 247 years.
Also, in complete contrast to the “isms” we the people have peacefully change our law by constitutional amendment twenty-seven times. We have argued with each other to the point of awful civil war but in the end, we came back together and made a stronger nation.
When the list of failure, doom and gloom is contrasted to the resounding success of America it makes you wonder how anyone buys this claptrap? A famous quote applies here: “The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.”
In my opinion, public education today is sadly deficient in two general areas: general education and college preparatory classes are infiltrated with propaganda fads of the moment, and we have seriously neglected career and technical classes since the 1980’s.
We are told by the Democrat Socialist Progressive Peoples Party (DSPPP) and their adherents how awful America is. How we need fundamental change to reflect the wonders of collectivism. The rich, those making $75,000-plus annually, need to pay more taxes. How bureaucrats, alleged experts in everything, should tell us how to live our private lives.
President Biden reversed the prosperity, power, and prestige of America restored by President Trump. We are now $32 trillion-plus in debt and growing. Over $13 trillion of this debt thanks to Obama/Biden then Biden/Harris administration’s policies.
Daily, we are shown questionable statements, contacts, family relationships, and judgements by President Biden and his appointees. We are involved in a widening European war with potentially dire consequences. This mess must be replaced with center-right, common-sense thinking that puts America first and makes her great again.
Jim McCully is a former chairman of the Solano County Republican Central Committee and former regional vice chairman of the California Republican Party.
Mr. McCully, LOL! You should have been honest, and said "along came Donald Trump, he’s a crook," and dropped the mic. "In my opinion, public education today is sadly deficient in two general areas: general education and college preparatory classes are infiltrated with propaganda fads of the moment, and we have seriously neglected career and technical classes since the 1980’s.” If you’re in touch with college aged students, you should know they’re having difficulty getting into a school because of the sheer numbers enrolling. Not because they weren’t smart enough.” 4.0 honor students have an easier path, but they still have to do the work to get in. I agree that career and technical classes should be better served. And trades also, should be part of the Junior High, and High School curriculum.
LOL! “…we the people have peacefully change our law by constitutional amendment twenty-seven times.” Yes, but as Mr. McCully himself points out, it took a civil war to get three of those amendments passed. Hardly “peaceful.” We live with the changes brought about by those amendments today, changes that are not easy for many conservatives to accept.
LOL! America hasn’t “resisted ‘isms’.” Everyone is free to think what he/she wants. But our economic system is and has been, fundamentally, capitalism. Our political system is constitutional republicanism. You can make any belief into an “ism” by adding those three letters.
LOL! “People on both sides say, ‘It’s true because I say so.’ This attitude is fast sucking reason and light out of our politics.” False equivalency. “People” do, but on one side, a huge, disturbing number say, “It’s true because Trump says so,” while Trump is a proven, self-serving serial liar. While on the “other side,” people don’t. In fact, few say, in their politics, “It’s true because I say so.” They know that doesn’t fly.
If the sh_tshow surrounding Trump is not part of the swamp, wtf is it?
Great Column, Jim! The DSPPP pushing their lies as "truth" though their lamestream pravda, while indoctrination in schools making the "isms" into "good" has destroyed Real Truth. Meanwhile, the current steward admin, with crooked joe and his swamp buds at the helm, has ruined America. With the DSPPP Clown Car completely gone off the rails, Common Sense Thinking needs to return to America.
Dear editor: Why are these "right stuffers" allowed to publish lie after lie, week after week? Trump added $7.9 trillion to our debt, one quarter of the total, built up over 247 years, and has nothing to show for it. Obama and Biden are no where close to that staggering record. Please fact check these guys and stop publishing their lies.
Don't like what the opposition puts out so you want to shut them down and not allow them to say their piece. My, how authoritarian of you. How many of the conservative columnists and commenters here have called for left wing thought to be censored? Obama nearly doubled the debt in his eight years and Brandon has been piling it on. Most of Trump's debt has something to do with the Chinese Communist Party virus.
“ Obama and Biden are no where close to that staggering record”. Well Mikey accidentally swerved into the truth. The staggering record of Obama increasing the debt by nearly 100% is really no comparison to Trump’s 40% increase. As Dave pointed out a sizable amount of that was covid wasteful spending which incidentally was passed by a Democrat congress.
