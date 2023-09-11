Columnists-Jim McCully-NEW

Jim McCully: The Right Stuff

 By Robinson Kuntz

I assert President Trump is right; our national government is a political swamp devoid of common sense and is fiscally mismanaged.

Now, a valid statement must be both true and justified. Culturally, America needs a good dose of critical, pragmatic thinking to determine what is or is not true. People on both sides say, “It’s true because I say so.”  This attitude is fast sucking reason and light out of our politics. 

CD Brooks
CD Brooks

Mr. McCully, LOL! You should have been honest, and said "along came Donald Trump, he’s a crook," and dropped the mic. "In my opinion, public education today is sadly deficient in two general areas: general education and college preparatory classes are infiltrated with propaganda fads of the moment, and we have seriously neglected career and technical classes since the 1980’s.” If you’re in touch with college aged students, you should know they’re having difficulty getting into a school because of the sheer numbers enrolling. Not because they weren’t smart enough.” 4.0 honor students have an easier path, but they still have to do the work to get in. I agree that career and technical classes should be better served. And trades also, should be part of the Junior High, and High School curriculum.

Sparky
Sparky

LOL! “…we the people have peacefully change our law by constitutional amendment twenty-seven times.” Yes, but as Mr. McCully himself points out, it took a civil war to get three of those amendments passed. Hardly “peaceful.” We live with the changes brought about by those amendments today, changes that are not easy for many conservatives to accept.

Sparky
Sparky

LOL! America hasn’t “resisted ‘isms’.” Everyone is free to think what he/she wants. But our economic system is and has been, fundamentally, capitalism. Our political system is constitutional republicanism. You can make any belief into an “ism” by adding those three letters.

Sparky
Sparky

LOL! “People on both sides say, ‘It’s true because I say so.’ This attitude is fast sucking reason and light out of our politics.” False equivalency. “People” do, but on one side, a huge, disturbing number say, “It’s true because Trump says so,” while Trump is a proven, self-serving serial liar. While on the “other side,” people don’t. In fact, few say, in their politics, “It’s true because I say so.” They know that doesn’t fly.

Coyote
Coyote

If the sh_tshow surrounding Trump is not part of the swamp, wtf is it?

El Guapisimo
El Guapisimo

Great Column, Jim! The DSPPP pushing their lies as "truth" though their lamestream pravda, while indoctrination in schools making the "isms" into "good" has destroyed Real Truth. Meanwhile, the current steward admin, with crooked joe and his swamp buds at the helm, has ruined America. With the DSPPP Clown Car completely gone off the rails, Common Sense Thinking needs to return to America.

Mike
Mike

Dear editor: Why are these "right stuffers" allowed to publish lie after lie, week after week? Trump added $7.9 trillion to our debt, one quarter of the total, built up over 247 years, and has nothing to show for it. Obama and Biden are no where close to that staggering record. Please fact check these guys and stop publishing their lies.

Dave Shreeve
Dave Shreeve

Don't like what the opposition puts out so you want to shut them down and not allow them to say their piece. My, how authoritarian of you. How many of the conservative columnists and commenters here have called for left wing thought to be censored? Obama nearly doubled the debt in his eight years and Brandon has been piling it on. Most of Trump's debt has something to do with the Chinese Communist Party virus.

Bob
Bob

“ Obama and Biden are no where close to that staggering record”. Well Mikey accidentally swerved into the truth. The staggering record of Obama increasing the debt by nearly 100% is really no comparison to Trump’s 40% increase. As Dave pointed out a sizable amount of that was covid wasteful spending which incidentally was passed by a Democrat congress.

