Sunday, Sept. 17, was Constitution Day, the 236th anniversary of the signing of our U.S. Constitution. How did you celebrate the occasion?
It’s also the beginning of Constitution Week. In 1956, Congress requested that the President of the United States proclaim the week beginning Sept. 17 and ending Sept. 23 of each year as Constitution Week. The purpose is to remind people that the Constitution is the basis for America's great heritage, the foundation for our way of life, and to encourage the study of the historical events which led to the framing of the Constitution.
It’s also an opportunity to examine how closely we are adhering to the Constitution today. What have we learned?
The Declaration of Independence proclaims that “all men are created equal and are endowed by their Creator with certain inalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness.”
The framers of our U.S. Constitution began with those principles to create a framework for a new form of government, a republic, which they believed could manifest the aspirations expressed in the Declaration of Independence. It began with the words, “We the People,” controlling our own destiny –choosing those who would “represent us,” and living together as equals under the “rule of law.”
The founders declared that no one has a right to rule others simply because of the family into which they are born. Instead, the founders believed that everyone is born with certain rights and that the law should equally protect people’s freedoms and property.
To further that belief, the 14th Amendment, passed just after the Civil War guarantees equal protection under the law. It says in part, that no state can "deny to any person within its jurisdiction equal protection of the laws."
Even our pledge of allegiance echoes that belief and ends with the phrase, “with Liberty and Justice for all.” In fact, you can’t really have liberty without justice for all.
But, do we really have equal justice today, or is there a two-tier justice system in the United States? Are there some people that seem to live “above the law” and escape consequences for their actions?
Has our state provided equal protection to our citizens? For store owners and shoplifters? For those who peacefully assemble and rioters or looters? Has it provided equal protection for the unvaccinated and the vaccinated? For the masked and those who chose not to wear masks? It has clearly fallen short!
Through amendments, our Constitution protects certain groups of people from various forms of discrimination based on race, religion, sex, sexual preference, age, etc. What about groups with differing opinions? What about the obviously unequal treatment of citizens in opposing political parties?
Look closely. Are some in our government committing unlawful acts without scrutiny or consequences? Are some people or groups acting outside the law, while others are continually falsely accused and prosecuted based on who they are and what they stand for?
This is clearly un-American. Crimes don’t just go away because those in charge choose to ignore them and not enforce the law. Without enforcement and accountability, our laws are reduced to suggestions only for law abiding citizens.
People suffer as a consequence. Failure to prosecute a crime or enforce a law is an injustice to all. It is a betrayal of our Constitution and our faith in the rule of law.
It’s time for “We the People” get back in the driver’s seat and call out these travesties of justice whenever and wherever we see them. We can’t live free under a system of injustice.
This Constitution Week learn more about our Constitution, the importance of the rule of law, and equal justice under that law. Exercise your duty as citizens to hold our elected officials accountable and demand real justice for all.
Colleen Britton is a contributing member of the Right Stuff Committee and can be reached at vacatpp@gmail.com.
Great Column, Colleen! Celebrated by having the Stars and Stripes out.
I'm sure every Constitution-loving American believes in equal justice for all criminals, be they Democrat or Republican. I agree that donald trump has been getting very favorable treatment from the DoJ for many years, but that, thankfully for our nation, appears to be coming to a just end. We the people look forward for him being held accountable, finally, for his many, many crimes.
A republic was not a “new form of government” when the Framers gave us ours, but it was for such a large nation. They took ideas from Enlightenment philosophers to come up with a republican structure that might be sustainable. It’s worked well so far, but it’s now under threat by MAGA Republicans who would flush it all to get what they want. They see the Constitution as an obstacle, not as a framework to be worked within. They promulgate lies and conspiracy theories to create an alternative reality in which their beliefs and actions are justified. No wonder the Republican Party has become the party of the poorly educated.
Any time a right stuffer attempts to co-opt the words of our Constitution they always use the "we the people" passage. In the case of right stuffers what they mean is "we the white people." As to this column it's just wasted column space.
Only in your white guilt deranged mind, Doorknob.
White guilt is a myth created by those who deny the past.
