America has a rich and interesting history of men and women coming forth to do something extraordinary.
One was Madam C.J. Walker (1867-1919). Black women were particularly aware of her when I was a boy. I became aware through them because I saw her picture on containers of her products.
She created cosmetics and hair-care products. As a child, I really did not understand anything about any women’s products let alone “straightening combs” or “hair processing” among other things in the Black community.
I did not really know who she was because unfortunately her story, like so many others, was not taught. Yet, I knew she existed.
So just who was she? Madam C.J. Walker was born in December 1867 on a cotton plantation in Delta, Louisiana when it was part of the Union Army’s Fifth Military District. She was the first of her parents’ children to be born free. Her birth name was Sarah Breedlove.
Her circumstances afforded little opportunity to do other than farming or domestic work. Indeed, she was further socially handicapped by being orphaned at 7. She had three months of formal education. She learned to read and write through her church’s Sunday school and later self-study which eventually included business administration and accounting.
She became a kitchen helper and then a hotel maid. She married at 14 for the first time and had her daughter A’Lelia by her first husband Moses McWilliams.
She ultimately married three times. Her first husband died in 1887. Her second John Davis, she divorced in 1903, and her third Charles Walker, she divorced in 1912. She was a woman who would decide her own path in the world.
Her journey to become “Madam Walker” began when she decided she needed at least a dollar-fifty a day to move up in the world. She left domestic service and became a commissioned saleswoman of cosmetics for the Puro Company, which was owned by another Black woman entrepreneur. Her journey through trial and prejudice is truly an American saga. Her journey from pauper to millionaire status is against all odds and astounding.
Her evolution from cotton-plantation worker to entrepreneur, activist and philanthropist is remarkable and inspirational (See her descendant A’Lelia Bundles’ biography of her great-great-grandmother). Yet, because of Segregation and “Jim Crow” laws promulgated by the Democrat Party, this important piece of American history was hidden for decades. Who was hurt by this deception? All of us. Imagine a change of attitude about who succeeds and who doesn’t.
Imagine if a person’s success was viewed not through racial or gender optics but through, as Dr. M.L. King jr., said the lens of: “judge me by the content of my character not the color of my skin.” Imagine If there was no tragedy in Little Rock or on the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma and no need for Freedom Riders.
Imagine no Emmett Till or Viola Liuzzo murders. Imagine no Ku Klux Klan. Imagine no Federal workforce resegregated by Democrat President Wison or vetoed anti-lynching legislation by President Franklin Delono Roosevelt because of his politically expediency.
Look what we have done to ourselves America. Look at the residue of this Democrat Party design. Look at the charlatan politicians and race hustlers that never would have been. Look at the lost wealth and minds that could have achieved God only knows what but for the pernicious attitudes held by willful lies and unreasoning bigotry.
This quote of hers says in no uncertain terms who she was” Don’t sit down and wait for opportunities to come. Get up and make them.” She was as determined to create and thrive as any other American leader and now you know.
Jim McCully is a former chairman of the Solano County Republican Central Committee and former regional vice chairman of the California Republican Party.
Wow! The author found information on a successful African American in their history book. Must have been an unredacted non-MAGA version.
Next week, how about a lesson on the Tulsa massacre of 1921?
Mr. McCully torpedoed what could have been a nice column. Guess he couldn’t help himself. Too bad.
Great Column, Jim! Sarah was definitely a woman that dems want nothing to do with. Though, dems can sure virtue signal about such things. LOL! Nice segue into all of the shenanigans the dem party has performed throughout history. It is no wonder dems want revisionist history in the classroom. Again, Great Column, Jim!
Great op-ed, Jim.
