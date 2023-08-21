I am sure some have been wondering why they have not seen a column from Col. Earl Heal, USAF (ret.) for two-plus months. Well, he had a heart attack. He was recovering but suffered additional medical problems and last week he died. Earl had just celebrated his 90th birthday. He lived a long, interesting and purpose-filled life, one he held on to fiercely until the end.
I met Earl more than 13 years ago, after a community meeting were we both spoke. He was a man who embodied many virtues. He was a husband to Niki, a father to Ray and Sonja and later a grandfather to Lindsey, Keera, Alexander and Nikolas (deceased) He loved the written word, history, and the U.S. Constitution.
He was a decorated combat veteran, a pilot and commanding officer. He led well and saved lives. Among his numerous awards were the Bronze Star and multiple Air Medals. He rose to the rank of full colonel before finally retiring at Travis Air Force Base.
I, like many others, believed he embodied the phrase “duty, honor, and country.” I discovered he was the most energetic “old guy” I had ever met. He brought many useful gifts to local organization leadership, intellectual honesty, and teamwork along with an impressive knowledge of history, civics, and as Senior Master Sergeant, (ret) and “Right Stuff” contributor, Lou Webster said: “a healthy self-deprecating sense of humor.”
However, perhaps more than anything else, he was a warm and kind man who was always there to lend a helping hand to whomever needed one. As our friend and fellow “Right Stuff” contributor Col. Kevin Ryan USAF (ret.) noted:” Earl was a knight-errant for America, that shining city on a hill,” referenced in speeches by President Ronald Reagan. “He was rare, precious, and faithful.”
Another “Right Stuff” contributor, Colleen Britton, remarked, "Earl was a grounding force in many local civic organizations including the Solano County Civil Grand Jury, the Solano County Taxpayers Association, the Military Officers Association of America, the Vaca Valley Tea Party and, a particular favorite, the Constitutional Literacy Advocates, which holds an essay contest yearly providing college scholarship funds.”
Earl and I talked one day about how to get our views out to a larger audience. We decided a newspaper column would be the answer if we could persuade someone to take a chance on our idea. Earl took the lead personally, visiting each Solano County newspaper to see if they would publish a weekly column with a conservative point of view.
Only the Daily Republic had the foresight and community spirit to do so. We discussed a title and decided on the “Right Stuff” since we firmly believed that the values of belief in God, family, America, fiscal responsibility, and common sense are, in fact, the right stuff in life.
Over the last 10-plus years people have come and gone as contributors but for more 520 consecutive weeks, we published with Earl writing many columns. We insisted on two things: First, our columns be factual and, secondly, we would never miss a column. We have done both.
Another constant was we edited the column every Wednesday at Earl’s home. We were always warmly and graciously welcomed by his lovely wife Niki with hot coffee and some delicious treat she had created for us. Thanks, Niki for giving us the atmosphere we needed to make the best product for our readership we could and know our community was a better place because of you both.
The great Roman Cicero made a comment upon a friend’s death which is appropriate here: “The life of the dead is placed within the memory of the living” – be assured all who were fortunate enough to have Earl as a friend will remember.
Jim McCully is a former chairman of the Solano County Republican Central Committee and former regional vice chairman of the California Republican Party.
(1) comment
Sincere condolences to his family and friends. RIP Sir.
