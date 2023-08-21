Columnists-Jim McCully-NEW

Jim McCully: The Right Stuff

 By Robinson Kuntz

I am sure some have been wondering why they have not seen a column from Col. Earl Heal, USAF (ret.) for two-plus months. Well, he had a heart attack. He was recovering but suffered additional medical problems and last week he died. Earl had just celebrated his 90th birthday. He lived a long, interesting and purpose-filled life, one he held on to fiercely until the end.

I met Earl more than 13 years ago, after a community meeting were we both spoke. He was a man who embodied many virtues. He was a husband to Niki, a father to Ray and Sonja and later a grandfather to Lindsey, Keera, Alexander and Nikolas (deceased) He loved the written word, history, and the U.S. Constitution.

(1) comment

CD Brooks
CD Brooks

Sincere condolences to his family and friends. RIP Sir.

